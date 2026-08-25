George Afriyie backs Andre Ayew for GFA presidency, rejects Kurt Okraku’s third-term bid

Former GFA vice-president George Afriyie has urged André Ayew to consider contesting the GFA presidency, saying the association needs competition and questioning a possible third term for Kurt Okraku.

George Afriyie has urged former Black Stars captain André Ayew to consider contesting for the GFA presidency.

Afriyie says the Ghana Football Association needs competition and believes Kurt Okraku should not seek another term.

Okraku is currently serving his second term, while the GFA has approved a three-term limit for its president, making him eligible for a possible third term.

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Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice-president George Afriyie has urged former Black Stars captain André Ayew to contest for the GFA presidency, saying the association needs competition for its top position.

Former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie

In an interview with Sporty Fm, Afriyie said he would encourage Ayew to consider a presidential bid after hearing comments suggesting that the 36-year-old could be interested in leading Ghana football.

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Dede Ayew

“I heard our captain, Dede Ayew, saying that he wants to contest and I wish I can call him and urge him on,” he said.

He argued that competition for the GFA presidency would be good for Ghana football and questioned whether incumbent Kurt Okraku should seek another term.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

“The football association must have that kind of competition. Because to my thinking, Kurt Okraku doesn't have to contest,” he argued.

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READ ALSO: Mikel Obi pledges to campaign for André Ayew to become GFA President

Ayew has previously been linked with a possible future role in Ghana football administration, although he has not formally declared his intention to contest the GFA presidency.

The former Black Stars captain has also revealed that he has been involved in the administration of FC Nania, the Division One club founded by his father and Ghana football legend Abedi Pele.

George Afriyie also questioned suggestions that Okraku could eventually become CAF president.

“I also hear that Motsepe is resigning, so Kurt Okraku is going to become the next CAF president,” he said.

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According to Afriyie, it was unofficial information. Okraku is currently CAF's second vice-president and a member of the CAF Executive Committee for the 2025-2029 term.

READ ALSO: Andre Ayew says Otto Addo should have been sacked after AFCON failure

Kurt Okraku was first elected GFA president in 2019 and won a second four-year term in October 2023. He remains the head of Ghana's football governing body.