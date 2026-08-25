KiDi recalls being told his music was not ‘Artiste of the Year’ material (VIDEO)

Award-winning Ghanaian musician KiDi has recalled a defining moment in his career when he was told that his style of music was unlikely to earn him the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

KiDi has revealed that an industry figure once told him his style of music was not suited to winning the TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

He said the comments were painful but motivated him to work harder, making his eventual Artiste of the Year victory particularly meaningful.

KiDi admitted he was so overwhelmed when his name was announced that he “blanked out” and cannot remember what he said during his acceptance speech.

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Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the singer explained that he continues to look forward to the annual awards ceremony because it brings together some of the country’s biggest musical talents and provides a platform to celebrate Ghanaian music.

For KiDi, the TGMAs are about more than trophies. He said he enjoys the performances, fashion, entertainment and unpredictability that come with the event each year.

He said;

I look forward to seeing all the talents in one place, all the songs that have taken over the year in one place, the glitz, the glamour, the stage performances and even the drama. Every year it brings drama, and I always look forward to it

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KiDi said his eventual victory in the Artiste of the Year category brought back memories of an early-career conversation with an unnamed industry figure who had questioned whether his musical style was suited to winning the top award.

According to the musician, the individual believed another artiste produced the kind of music typically associated with the prestigious category.

He recalled being told;

As for you, KiDi, the type of music you do is not for Artiste of the Year. We'll package you differently, but your brother is the one who does Artiste of the Year type of songs

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Although the comments were painful at the time, KiDi said he eventually moved beyond the doubts and allowed his work to speak for itself.

He explained that those words came back to him while he sat at the awards ceremony, realising that he had a genuine chance of taking home the night's biggest prize.

He said;

It was sad for me hearing that, but I had overcome that with all the work that I had done. Sitting in that moment, knowing it was a possibility for me to win, there was a lot happening

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The singer admitted that the emotion of finally being recognised overwhelmed him when his name was announced as the winner.

So intense was the moment that KiDi said he has little recollection of what he said during his acceptance speech.

He revealed;

I don't remember anything I said on that stage. I know I said words, but I blanked out

Reflecting on the significance of the achievement, KiDi described the recognition as an extraordinary feeling after years of creating music and building his career.

He added;

The euphoria of being on that stage... I don't know how to describe it. Being recognised for creating something out of nothing is just a surreal feeling