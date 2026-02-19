GRA intercepts 12 trucks of undeclared cooking oil and spaghetti; over GH¢85m in taxes at stake

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted 12 articulated trucks carrying 44,055 packages of undeclared edible cooking oil, tomato paste and spaghetti during a major overnight enforcement operation along the Dawhenya–Tema road.

The operation, conducted between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Operations. It was carried out with support from the Chief Revenue Officer (Preventive, Tema Collection), the Revenue Mobilisation Taskforce of National Security, as well as enforcement officers from the Tema Collection and Customs Headquarters.

According to Customs officials, the trucks formed part of a group of 18 vehicles that had been electronically gated out of the system and declared as transit goods originating from Akanu and bound for Niger through Kulungugu.

However, the vehicles were allegedly travelling without the required Customs human escort — a significant violation of established transit procedures.

The consignments are estimated to have resulted in a potential revenue loss of GH¢85.3 million, with an initial assessment valuing the intercepted goods at GH¢2.62 million.

Out of the 12 trucks seized, 11 have been transported to the GPHA Transit Terminal and placed under strict Customs supervision, with logistical support from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). One of the trucks reportedly developed a mechanical fault during the operation, and arrangements are underway to transfer its cargo onto another vehicle to secure the goods.

Preliminary investigations indicate that although all 18 trucks were electronically cleared in the system, only 12 have so far been physically intercepted.

Customs authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing to track the remaining six trucks and to determine whether there was any form of collusion or breach of procedure.

As reported by JoyNews, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, commended the customs team for the successful operation and revealed that efforts are underway to trace the six outstanding trucks. He disclosed that he has directed the Commissioner-General of GRA to conclude investigations within one week.

I’ve asked the Commissioner-General to conclude investigations in one week. We are tracking the two Customs officers who were involved. We take these things seriously because the impact on our revenue is serious

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, cautioned businesses and traders to comply fully with Customs laws. He warned that authorities would not hesitate to apply the full rigours of the law against offenders.

“We will apply the law of confiscation. The full arms of the law will be applied,” he said, adding that GRA would crack down on any business or individual found culpable of actions that deny the state much-needed revenue.