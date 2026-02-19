Advertisement

Fire destroys heritage train owned by Ibrahim Mahama in Northern Region

Josephine Amuzu
14:17 - 19 February 2026
A fire has gutted a heritage train owned by Ghanaian creative artist and author Ibrahim Mahama following an incident in the Northern Region on Wednesday, February 18.

The blaze, which reportedly resulted from sparks during ongoing repair works, completely destroyed the historic train — one of the oldest railway stocks in Ghana that had been preserved as part of Mr Mahama’s cultural conservation efforts.

Confirming the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 19, Ibrahim Mahama described the development as a “tragic misfortune,” noting that greater caution during the repair process might have prevented the fire.

Yesterday, we had a tragic misfortune of losing one of our trains to fire due to sparks from ongoing repairs. Certainly, I am sure if a lot more care had been taken, this could have been prevented.

According to him, the train was among the most challenging pieces to acquire, having secured it nearly two years ago. Due to the extensive rust it had accumulated over the years, it had been scheduled as the final piece to undergo body repairs.

The train formed part of Ghana’s oldest railway stock, no longer in operation, and had been obtained as part of efforts to preserve important elements of the country’s industrial and cultural heritage.

Despite the loss, Mr Mahama confirmed that no injuries were recorded in the incident.

“No one was injured, thankfully. Our hearts may be broken, but our spirits are as high as ever,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ghana National Fire Service for their swift response, as well as members of the local community who offered support during the incident.

Mr Mahama further urged the public to exercise caution during the dry season, when fire outbreaks are more likely to occur.

