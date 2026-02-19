Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan enstooled as a Chief in Ghana

Popcaan beams with joy as he is officially enstooled as Nana Arkoh Kese I in a traditional Ghanaian ceremony, celebrating music, culture, and heritage.

Andrae Hugh Sutherland, better known as Popcaan, has been enstooled as a chief in the Aseibu Traditional Area of Ghana’s Central Region, sparking widespread discussion across the country.

On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, videos quickly circulated online showing the acclaimed musician participating in a traditional enstoolment ceremony in one of the local communities.

Dressed in a yellow and white Ghanaian cloth draped over his shoulder, Popcaan embraced the country’s cultural heritage. Traditional beads and herbs were placed around his neck and wrists, in line with customary practices. The event also featured libation pouring, drumming, and lively dancing.

Young Martin, aka, Chief Justice, the viral Asafo Flag bearer from the Central Region is set to featured in a music video by Popcaan, after his display and handling of the traditional ‘frankaa’ during the dancehall artist’s enstoolment ceremony. pic.twitter.com/f3P9nUrf6c — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 19, 2026

A particularly striking moment saw the Jamaican artist being supported by elders in colourful African attire as he was made to sit on the stool three times,a symbolic ritual marking his installation as the new chief. The stool name Nana Arkoh Kese I was bestowed upon him to complete the ceremony. Throughout the celebrations, Popcaan appeared exuberant, showcasing his dance moves during a drumming session.

Social media users quickly shared their reactions to the news. Diba asked: “Is this how it was done in the past? Selecting or appointing someone based on their status? I just want to understand.” Thunderman questioned: “So, does this mean anyone can become a chief in Ghana now?”

Global music star Popcaan has been enstooled in Ghana with the traditional title Nana Arkoh Kese I, Aboafohen of the Apagyahen Division of the Asebu Traditional Area in Ghana 🇬🇭 | @PopcaanMusic pic.twitter.com/hPD89o5IUC — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) February 18, 2026

Khobby West commented: “Popcaan has always had a residence along Wind Bay (Winiba) Road in Cape Coast.” Dennis wrote: “He clearly loves Ghana and has spent much time here. Joseph Hill used to visit often in the 2000s. If he were alive today, he might have built a home here like Popcaan.” Sister Yaa wondered: “Does this mean every visitor to Ghana can be enstooled and given a title?” Meanwhile, Agyenkwa remarked: “We, the youth, are here, yet overlooked, but when foreigners arrive, they are made gyasehene first.”

