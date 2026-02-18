Advertisement

'You were born to sing, not rap' — Kwaw Kese on artistes switching genres

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:17 - 18 February 2026
Kwaw Kese claims some musicians turned to rap due to peer pressure, insisting their recent success came only after discovering their true talent in singing.
Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has weighed in on the growing trend of artistes shifting from rap to singing, arguing that some performers were never naturally suited to rap in the first place.

During an interview on Hitz FM on 16 February 2026, the outspoken musician suggested that a number of artistes only found their true artistic identity after experimenting with rap.

He said;

They are not original. If they turn into singers, it allows the rappers to cash out. To me, I do not think Kofi Kinaata and King Paluta were born to rap; they were born to sing. Rap was forced on them because of peer pressure and the people around them
Kwaw Kese argued that once such artistes recognise their natural strengths, their careers often take a significant turn for the better. In his view, embracing singing enabled some musicians to unlock their full potential.

He explained;

When they realised their true talent is singing, they never went back to rapping, and they are thriving. Now, if Kofi is rapping, people will not enjoy it the way they enjoy him singing. That is his true calling, and sometimes it takes time to discover what you are truly meant to do

Citing King Paluta as an example, Kwaw Kese maintained that the artiste’s recent surge in popularity is closely linked to fully embracing his singing ability.

He added;

Take King Paluta, he was rapping for years. But when he discovered his true calling, which is singing, he blew up. It is not about originality. He was born with that gift but did not realise it at first. He was simply navigating rap until he understood that he was not on the right path

His remarks have since sparked conversation within the music community, particularly regarding artistic evolution and the pressures that influence genre choices in the industry.

