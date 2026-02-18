Pres. Mahama visits survivors of Burkina Faso terror attack at 37 Military Hospital

President Mahama visits survivors of the Burkina Faso terrorist attack at 37 Military Hospital as government announces new travel guidelines for high-risk areas in the sub-region.

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, visited two survivors of the recent terrorist attack in Titao, Burkina Faso, who are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The two survivors were among a group of Ghanaian tomato traders travelling on a truck when they were ambushed by armed assailants. The attackers reportedly lined up the men on board, shot several of them, and set the vehicle ablaze.

President Mahama, accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, commiserated with the victims and assured them that the Government would fully cover their medical expenses.

The President, who had earlier undertaken an official assignment in Takoradi, proceeded directly to the hospital upon arrival in Accra to obtain first-hand accounts of the incident and offer his support.

The visit follows confirmation that eight Ghanaians lost their lives in the 14 February attack. Seven of the victims have since been buried. The injured survivors were evacuated to Ghana by the Ghana Armed Forces and are currently undergoing treatment and counselling.

Government officials indicated that all affected persons are receiving the necessary medical and psychological support as part of ongoing interventions.

New Travel Guidelines Announced

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new travel guidelines in response to the attack.

Ghana’s embassies and high commissions in selected jurisdictions have been placed on high consular alert. The Government has advised Ghanaians intending to undertake essential travel to high-risk areas within the sub-region to first contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the relevant Ghanaian diplomatic mission for guidance.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

For Ghanaians already residing in areas where violent extremist attacks have been recorded, the Ministry has recommended restricting movement, maintaining regular communication with Ghana’s embassies, providing emergency contact details, and ensuring identification documents are readily accessible to facilitate swift consular assistance when necessary.