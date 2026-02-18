7 Ghanaian Musicians People Often Mistake for Nigerians — Here’s Why

As Afrobeats breaks borders, several Ghanaian artistes are often assumed to be Nigerian due to their sound and style.

When it comes to African music, borders often blur. Accents blend, collaborations cross countries, and Afrobeats has grown into a continental , and global, movement. In the middle of it all, Ghanaian artistes have played a powerful role. Yet, interestingly, some Ghanaian musicians are frequently mistaken for Nigerians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether it is their sound, collaborations, stage names, or heavy presence in the Nigerian music scene, these artistes often leave fans surprised when they discover their true nationality.

Here’s a look at some Ghanaian musicians many people assume are Nigerian.

1.Camidoh

Advertisement

Advertisement

Camidoh’s smash hit Sugarcane became a continental anthem, especially after the remix featured several Nigerian stars. The song’s massive success in Nigeria, coupled with his vocal style and collaborations, has led many to mistake him for a Nigerian artiste.

However, Camidoh hails from Ghana and is part of the country’s thriving new-school Afrobeats movement. His ability to seamlessly blend into Nigeria’s mainstream scene only highlights how fluid the region’s music industry has become.

Camidoh drops official video for 'Brown Skin Girl' featuring Stonebwoy (WATCH)

2.OliveTheBoy

Advertisement

Advertisement

OliveTheBoy has been one of the most talked-about young artistes in recent times, and his vocal style has often led to assumptions that he is Nigerian. However, the Asylum hitmaker has openly addressed the matter. Speaking on XZONE with Afia Owusu, OliveTheBoy revealed that his Nigerian-leaning style and accent are deliberate. According to him, as an Afrobeats artiste, it is only natural to draw inspiration from Nigeria. He explained that since Nigerians are widely regarded as the originators and dominant forces behind Afrobeats, adopting certain stylistic elements is part of authentically performing within the genre. His candid admission highlights a broader reality: Afrobeats has a recognisable sonic identity, and artistes across Africa often adapt to its dominant cadence and phrasing. Why the Confusion Persists

OliveTheBoy

3.Jubed

Jubed’s smooth delivery and contemporary Afrobeats production have also sparked confusion among fans. His sound aligns closely with Nigeria’s dominant Afrobeats template, making it easy for casual listeners to misidentify his nationality. However, Jubed is part of Ghana’s fast-rising crop of young talents shaping the country’s modern sound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Showboy reportedly hospitalised days after his arrest and detention

Jubed

4.Kwesi Arthur

With his effortless flow and collaborations with Nigerian heavyweights, Kwesi Arthur is sometimes mistaken for being from Lagos rather than Tema.

His breakout hit “Grind Day” helped him gain massive recognition across West Africa. His delivery and production style often mirror the contemporary Afrobeats sound dominating Nigeria, which fuels the confusion.

Kwesi Arthur

5.King Promise

Smooth vocals, international collaborations, and a polished Afrobeats sound have led some fans to assume King Promise is Nigerian. His friendship with Nigerian's superstar Wizkid has also contributed to this assumption.

READ MORE: Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas tie the knot in private ceremony

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the “Terminator” hitmaker is proudly Ghanaian. His music carries strong highlife influences wrapped in modern Afrobeats production, a fusion that travels easily across borders.

Lasmid and King Promise unite on 'No Issues', a smooth blend of Ghanaian soul and afrobeats charm

6.Moliy

Moliy’s global breakout moment on Amaarae’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money” remix pushed her into international conversations. Her cosmopolitan image and global sound have led some to misidentify her nationality.

READ MORE: A Plus pushes bill to criminalise paternity fraud in Ghana

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Moliy is Ghanaian, part of the new wave of alternative African artistes redefining the continent’s soundscape.

Moliy

7.Gyakie

The newer generation gets swept up too. Gyakie's "Forever", a silky, midnight-smooth Afropop record, went so viral in 2021 that it entered the South African charts, got remix treatment from Omah Lay, and spread across every continent. The remix featuring a Nigerian artist naturally made people connect the dots the wrong way. Spotify listeners in Europe and America heard the sound, heard the Nigerian feature, and filled in the nationality themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Gyakie is from Kumasi, daughter of Ghanaian Highlife legend Nana Acheampong. Her voice carries the warmth of that lineage. When she sings, she's singing Ghana's story, she's just doing it in a musical language the whole world has learned to love, which makes the borders impossible to hear.

Gyakie

Why Does This Keep Happening?

The honest answer is cultural dominance. Nigeria's music industry is massive, well-funded, internationally marketed, and home to superstars whose fame has made "Nigerian artist" a shorthand for "African pop star who crosses over." When Burna Boy wins a Grammy, when Wizkid sells out arenas, when Davido trends globally, the mental model gets reinforced: if it sounds like this, it must be Nigerian.Ghana's industry has never had that same marketing infrastructure. Its artists have often had to migrate to break through. And in doing so, they sometimes get absorbed into whatever scene receives them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The irony is that Ghana invented Highlife, contributed enormously to the sonic DNA of Afrobeats, and has produced artists of equal talent to anyone on the continent. The world just didn't always know where to send the mail.There's also something worth saying about music itself: at the highest levels, it transcends borders. When a song is great, really, viscerally, move-your-body great, your brain doesn't care about geography. It just surrenders. And these Ghanaian artists made music that demanded surrender. The nationality was always in the fine print.