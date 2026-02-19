Advertisement

Bullgod recounts shocking amount of investment lost to Menzgold, slams Akufo-Addo

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:53 - 19 February 2026
Bulldog
Bulldog
Bullgod speaks on Changes on Joy Prime, alleging political intimidation, a three-day detention by the BNI, and financial losses following the collapse of Menzgold.
Advertisement

Popular artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has opened up about what he describes as political intimidation during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Advertisement

Speaking in a recent interview on Changes on Changes, aired on Joy Prime, Bullgod reflected on what he says was a life-altering experience. Although he maintains that he still has friends within the NPP, he indicated that his principal grievance was with former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was in office at the time.

According to him, his troubles began after he publicly criticised the then President.

READ MORE: Celestine Donkor recounts musical journey and Class 6 teacher’s comment that inspired her

He recounted;

Advertisement

I spoke my mind, and they picked me up from my house

Bullgod said he was detained for three days at the offices of the former Bureau of National Investigations (BNI). He questioned why the agency handled his case, arguing that it did not have prosecutorial authority, yet he found himself in custody over remarks he insists did not constitute threats.

READ MORE: 'You were born to sing, not rap' — Kwaw Kese on artistes switching genres

The entertainment executive connected his arrest to the controversy surrounding the collapse of Menzgold, a gold dealership firm whose shutdown sparked widespread financial losses. Bullgod disclosed that he personally lost approximately GH¢1 million in the fallout.

Having worked closely with the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, he described himself as both an insider and a victim of the firm’s collapse.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Wendy Shay reacts to viral videos of Ghanaian ladies and Russian man: ‘Let’s help them heal’

In his view, rather than closing the company entirely over licensing concerns, regulators could have regularised its operations or imposed financial penalties.

He emphasised the human cost of the shutdown, stating that many customers were left devastated.

“People lost everything. Some died. Some became ill. Marriages broke down,” he said, reflecting on what he described as the far-reaching consequences of the crisis.

READ MORE: Kwaw Kese to refund $170 in GoFundMe donations after Kwesi Arthur distanced himself

Advertisement

He made the remarks during the televised interview, portions of which have since circulated on social media.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Pres. Mahama signs 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025 into law
News
19.02.2026
Pres. Mahama signs 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025 into law
How my pastor father abused me for 50 years – 54-year-old Ghanaian woman narrates ordeal
News
19.02.2026
How my pastor father abused me for 50 years – 54-year-old Ghanaian woman narrates ordeal
NAIMOS taskforce arrests 3 suspected galamsey kinpins, rejects GH¢119k bribe
News
19.02.2026
NAIMOS taskforce arrests 3 suspected galamsey kinpins, rejects GH¢119k bribe
Bulldog
Entertainment
19.02.2026
Bullgod recounts shocking amount of investment lost to Menzgold, slams Akufo-Addo
10 Most Expensive Minerals and Metals You Never Knew Existed
News
19.02.2026
10 Most Expensive Minerals and Metals You Never Knew Existed
Daddy Lumba’s aunt laments that his ghost keeps tormenting the family
Entertainment
19.02.2026
Daddy Lumba’s aunt laments that his ghost keeps tormenting the family