Bullgod recounts shocking amount of investment lost to Menzgold, slams Akufo-Addo

Bullgod speaks on Changes on Joy Prime, alleging political intimidation, a three-day detention by the BNI, and financial losses following the collapse of Menzgold.

Popular artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has opened up about what he describes as political intimidation during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in a recent interview on Changes on Changes, aired on Joy Prime, Bullgod reflected on what he says was a life-altering experience. Although he maintains that he still has friends within the NPP, he indicated that his principal grievance was with former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was in office at the time.

According to him, his troubles began after he publicly criticised the then President.

He recounted;

Advertisement

Advertisement

I spoke my mind, and they picked me up from my house

Bullgod said he was detained for three days at the offices of the former Bureau of National Investigations (BNI). He questioned why the agency handled his case, arguing that it did not have prosecutorial authority, yet he found himself in custody over remarks he insists did not constitute threats.

The entertainment executive connected his arrest to the controversy surrounding the collapse of Menzgold, a gold dealership firm whose shutdown sparked widespread financial losses. Bullgod disclosed that he personally lost approximately GH¢1 million in the fallout.

Having worked closely with the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, he described himself as both an insider and a victim of the firm’s collapse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his view, rather than closing the company entirely over licensing concerns, regulators could have regularised its operations or imposed financial penalties.

He emphasised the human cost of the shutdown, stating that many customers were left devastated.

“People lost everything. Some died. Some became ill. Marriages broke down,” he said, reflecting on what he described as the far-reaching consequences of the crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made the remarks during the televised interview, portions of which have since circulated on social media.