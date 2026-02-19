NAIMOS taskforce arrests 3 suspected galamsey kinpins, rejects GH¢119k bribe

NAIMOS arrests three suspected galamsey kinpins in Bekwai, seizes illegal mining equipment, and rejects attempted bribe of GH¢119,825. Operations target illegal mining and protect residents and the environment.

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested three (3) suspected galamsey kinpins who attempted to bribe the taskforce after raids in the Bekwai Municipality, Ashanti Region.

The arrests follow the seizure of illegal mining equipment and the destruction of unlawful mining structures on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

The NAIMOS taskforce revisited previously targeted illegal mining sites at Edwinase, where past operations had forced operators to vacate. Later in the day, the team raided a site at Kokotro, located within the town itself, posing risks to lives, properties, and the surrounding environment. “We observed an illegal mining site situated right within the town, endangering residents and devastating the environment,” a NAIMOS spokesperson stated.

During the raid, the taskforce destroyed makeshift structures and two (2) industrial pumping machines. Seized items included one (1) Liugong excavator, two (2) Liugong monitors, and one (1) unregistered motorcycle. All equipment has been transported to the NAIMOS lodgement in Kumasi for safe keeping.

While returning to base, three (3) individuals suspected to be the owners of the Kokotro site, travelling in a Black Tundra F150 (Registration Number GR 4743-16), approached the taskforce and attempted to pay GH¢119,825.00 for the seized items.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Koblah, Samuel Addai, and Kofi Frimpong, were immediately arrested and handed over to the Bekwai Police Station for further investigations. “NAIMOS will not tolerate any form of bribery. Offenders will always face appropriate sanctions,” the Secretariat warned.

The seized bribery money, two (2) excavator monitors, and the vehicle have been conveyed to NAIMOS Headquarters for preservation. The Secretariat urged local administrative authorities, including security and intelligence agencies, to strengthen monitoring and oversight to prevent the resumption of illegal mining in previously raided areas. “We caution all galamseyers, their financiers and assigns to desist from bribery schemes,” NAIMOS added.