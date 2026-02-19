10 Most Expensive Minerals and Metals You Never Knew Existed

Discover the ten most expensive minerals and metals, from tanzanite in Tanzania to jadeite in Myanmar. This guide highlights rare gemstones and platinum group metals, their prices, origins, and global significance.

Gold and diamonds may dominate headlines, but they are not the most expensive natural materials on Earth. Beyond mainstream commodities are rare gemstones and platinum group metals whose scarcity drives extraordinary valuations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on verified market pricing and standard industry units, here are ten (10) of the most valuable minerals and metals, ranked from lowest to highest typical high-end value.

10. Tanzanite

$600 to $1,200+ per carat

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanzanite is found exclusively in the Merelani Hills near Mount Kilimanjaro in northern Tanzania. Discovered in 1967 and later popularised by Tiffany & Co., it remains a single-source gemstone.

High-quality retail stones typically range between $600 and $1,200 per carat, with exceptional specimens exceeding that range. Its defining feature is trichroism, appearing blue, violet or burgundy depending on viewing angle.

9. Iridium

IridiumIridium is a very hard, brittle and dense metal and is also very rare. (Image credit: Images of Elements)

Advertisement

Advertisement

$4,000 to $6,000 per ounce, market dependent

Iridium is mined alongside platinum ore in South Africa and Russia. It is one of the most corrosion-resistant metals known and is widely used in spark plugs, crucibles and specialised electronics.

Although rarer than gold, its market price generally trades below peak rhodium levels. Geological studies have linked elevated iridium levels in global sediment layers to the asteroid impact approximately sixty-six million (66,000,000) years ago.

8. Rhodium

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rhodium via www.theassay.com

Historically among the highest priced traded metals

Primarily mined in South Africa and Russia, rhodium is essential in automotive catalytic converters and jewellery plating.

Its price is highly volatile. In 2021, rhodium exceeded $25,000 per ounce before later corrections. Despite fluctuations, it remains one of the most valuable industrially traded metals in the world.

7. Osmium

Hundreds of dollars per gram, market dependent

Osmium, sourced mainly from platinum group metal deposits in South Africa, Russia and parts of North and South America, is the densest naturally occurring stable element.

While frequently described as extremely rare, verified market data shows it typically trades below rhodium and iridium. It is used in specialised alloys, electrical contacts and limited medical applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Red Beryl

Up to $10,000 per carat

Red beryl, sometimes called bixbite, is among the rarest gemstones known. It is estimated that only one (1) crystal is found for every 150,000 gem-quality diamonds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its vivid red colour results from trace manganese. Gem-quality specimens are mined primarily in Utah, with limited occurrences in New Mexico in the United States. High-quality stones can reach up to $10,000 per carat.

5. Serendibite

$18,000 to $20,000+ per carat

Advertisement

Advertisement

First identified in Sri Lanka in 1902 and later discovered in small quantities in Myanmar, serendibite is an exceptionally rare gemstone.

Fine stones typically range between $18,000 and $20,000 per carat. Its complex chemical composition and limited geological formation make gem-quality material extremely scarce.

4. Grandidierite

Advertisement

Advertisement

$20,000+ per carat

Grandidierite was first discovered in southern Madagascar in 1902. Transparent, facet-grade stones are rare.

Fine specimens have recorded prices exceeding $20,000 per carat. The mineral’s blue-green colour comes from trace iron and exhibits strong pleochroism. Madagascar remains the primary commercial source.

3. Painite

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earth Treasures: Painite Mineral - Naturenews.africa

$50,000 to $60,000 per carat

Discovered in Myanmar in the 1950s by British mineralogist Arthur C.D. Pain, painite was once considered the rarest mineral in the world.

For decades, only three (3) specimens were known. Although additional crystals have since been identified in Myanmar, gem-quality stones remain scarce. Verified pricing places high-quality painite between $50,000 and $60,000 per carat.

2. Red Diamond

$1,000,000+ per carat for top specimens

Red diamonds are among the rarest coloured diamonds ever mined. Fewer than thirty (30) verified stones are known globally. Most originated from the Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia, which closed in 2020.

In 2022, the 1.56-carat Argyle Phoenix sold for $4.2 million. Their colour is believed to result from crystal lattice distortion rather than chemical impurities, contributing to their exceptional rarity.

1. Jadeite

Up to $3,000,000 per carat for exceptional auction pieces

Jadeite is the rarest and most valuable form of jade, distinct from nephrite. The finest quality, known as Imperial Jade, displays a vivid emerald green and is highly prized in East Asian markets.

Top commercial-grade jadeite sells above $30,000 per carat, while historic auction-quality pieces have approached $3,000,000 per carat. The finest specimens originate from Myanmar, where rare geological conditions enable its formation.