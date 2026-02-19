Daddy Lumba’s aunt laments that his ghost keeps tormenting the family

A family member of highlife icon Daddy Lumba addresses the media, expressing anguish over the family’s inability to view his body and calling for prayers amid growing tensions.

An aunt of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba has voiced the family’s anguish over their inability to access his body, describing the situation as both distressing and deeply unsettling.

Speaking to the media, she criticised the family head for allegedly denying relatives the opportunity to view the musician’s body or to be informed about his burial arrangements.

She said;

Abusuapanyin disappointed us, and it is a big disgrace to us, the family. I have never seen or heard that someone would die and, to this day, we cannot see his body

According to her, the uncertainty surrounding the matter has taken an emotional toll on several members of the family.

She stated;

We are really suffering. When you are asleep, he appears to you. His ghost keeps tormenting us. We are pleading with everyone to keep us in your prayers

She indicated that the situation has created divisions within the family, with differing views on how the matter has been handled.

She explained;

There is a lot going on, and everyone has something to say. As for us, we stand for the truth. The family is divided, some are content, while others are deeply saddened,

Despite her personal commitments, she said she felt compelled to step forward out of loyalty and affection for the family.

She added;

I am a busy person, but I am here because of the love I have for the family. Some of you are not relatives, yet we have seen the love you have shown us, and we appreciate you all