Health Ministry sets up 3-member committee to probe Charles Amissah’s death
The Ministry of Health has constituted a three-member high-level Investigation Committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of 29-year-old engineer, Charles Amissah, following allegations that he was denied emergency medical care.
In a statement, the Ministry said the Committee has been tasked to conduct an independent inquiry into the events leading to Mr. Amissah’s death on 6 February 2026.
The Committee is chaired by renowned pathologist, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa. Other members are Dr. Henry Kwasi Bulley, a Fellow in Emergency Medicine at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and Dr. Koku Awoonor-Williams, Technical Advisor to the Minister for Health.
According to the Ministry, the panel will review the sequence of events on the night of the incident, examine key decisions taken by health facilities involved, and identify any factors that may have contributed to delays in the provision of emergency care.
The Committee will also assess the adequacy of existing emergency response protocols, policies and oversight systems. It is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the Health Minister on or before 5 March 2026.
The Ministry assured the public of its commitment to accountability and maintaining high standards in emergency healthcare delivery, stressing that the investigation is aimed at preventing a recurrence.
Background
Charles Amissah, an employee of Promasidor Ghana Limited, was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on the night of 6 February.
Emergency Medical Technicians from the National Ambulance Service responded promptly and stabilised him at the scene before transporting him to seek urgent medical attention.
However, reports indicate that he was allegedly turned away by three major hospitals — the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital — on grounds including lack of space.
It is further alleged that no immediate medical intervention was provided despite his critical condition. Within hours, he reportedly went into cardiac arrest while still in the ambulance. Attempts by EMTs to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful.
ALSO READ: 8 Ghanaians killed in Burkina Faso attack: Gov’t announces air evacuation, new travel guidelines
The incident has reignited public debate over the persistent “no-bed syndrome” — a situation where emergency patients are turned away due to claimed unavailability of beds or resources.
The Ministry’s investigation is expected to clarify the facts and determine whether established emergency care standards were breached.
