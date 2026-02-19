Advertisement

Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda handed 7-game ban after heated clash with referee

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:49 - 19 February 2026
Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda handed 7-game ban after heated referee clash | Photo: BBC
Sevilla FC head coach Matias Almeyda has been handed a heavy seven-match suspension following his dismissal and subsequent confrontation with the referee during last weekend’s LaLiga draw against Deportivo Alaves.

The 52-year-old Argentine tactician was shown a red card for protesting a decision during the match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

However, the situation escalated when Almeyda refused to immediately leave the technical area.

Instead, he stepped onto the pitch and engaged in a heated exchange with the match official that lasted for more than a minute.

According to a statement from the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee, the seven-game ban is the result of multiple infractions.

Almeyda received a two-match suspension for his initial protests, one additional match for failing to leave the pitch after being sent off, three matches for what was described as an “attitude of contempt” towards match officials, and a further game for unsporting conduct.

Sevilla have moved swiftly to contest the ruling. The Andalusian club submitted video footage which they believe challenges elements of the referee’s report and have confirmed their intention to appeal the sanction to the Appeals Committee.

The club has also indicated it is prepared to escalate the matter to the highest sporting legal bodies if necessary in an effort to reduce the length of the suspension.

In an official statement, Sevilla expressed unwavering backing for their manager while acknowledging his reaction after the match:

The club, after learning of the seven-game ban for our head coach from the Disciplinary Committee following his red card last weekend against Alavés, wishes to state the following.
Our total support to our head coach against a punishment we consider excessive.

We share the regret and the apologies expressed by the coach himself after the match regarding his own reaction.

That the club’s legal department will exhaust all available avenues to appeal what it considers an excessive sanction, both in terms of the number of matches imposed and the way the facts have been described.

We respect the sporting legal authorities and their decisions but will make use of all available tools to defend our legitimate rights and those of our coach.

The suspension currently rules Almeyda out of half of Sevilla’s remaining 14 LaLiga fixtures—a significant setback at a delicate stage of the campaign.

The club presently sits 13th in the table, only two points above the relegation zone, making his absence particularly concerning as they battle to secure top-flight safety in the closing stretch of the season.

