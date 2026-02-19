Pres. Mahama signs 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025 into law

President John Dramani Mahama assents to the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, establishing a central body to coordinate policies, boost investment, and enhance productivity in Ghana.

President John Dramani Mahama has assented to the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025, during a brief ceremony ahead of the 13th cabinet meeting on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his remarks after signing the Bill, President Mahama said the legislation had long been anticipated by Ghanaians and formed a key part of the administration’s flagship strategy to boost productivity and employment.

He explained that the process took time because the government had to ensure due diligence to give legal effect to the policy initiative. “Now we must move from strategy to implementation. The business sector is waiting, Ghanaian investors are waiting, foreign investors are waiting,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Mahama highlighted the importance of the Bill in attracting investment and creating jobs. “They want to see the package of incentives that we can afford, so that they can invest more and expand productivity and also create more employment for our young people, and so it’s my pleasure to assent to this Bill today,” he said.

Role of the 24-Hour Economy Authority

Role of the 24-Hour Economy Authority

The Bill establishes the 24-Hour Economy Authority as the central coordinating body for implementing the policy, aligning public and private sector efforts and addressing infrastructure and regulatory requirements.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Expensive Minerals and Metals You Never Knew Existed

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Authority will oversee the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, a national economic transformation strategy designed to enhance productivity and promote inclusive growth. It will coordinate policies, programmes, and activities aimed at transforming Ghana into an economy that operates around the clock.

It is also tasked with reducing the country’s dependence on exporting low-value raw materials while minimising reliance on imported finished and intermediate goods. Through these measures, the Authority is expected to stimulate investment, promote value addition, and support sustainable economic development.

The 24-Hour Economy initiative has been a cornerstone of the government’s economic strategy, aimed at boosting productivity, creating employment, and attracting both domestic and foreign investment. The Authority is intended to serve as the central institution ensuring effective implementation, monitoring, and coordination of all related programmes and incentives.

Advertisement