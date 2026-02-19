Advertisement

John Dumelo announces initiative to give free Ghana-made cocoa drinks to primary school pupils

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:33 - 19 February 2026
John Setor Dumelo
John Dumelo rolls out free cocoa drink programme for lower primary pupils in Ayawaso West Wuogon to boost nutrition, school attendance and local industry.
Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, has announced the distribution of Ghana-made cocoa drinks to all public basic school pupils from Class 1 to Class 4 in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, beginning March 2, 2026.

The initiative, he said in a statement is expected to run until the end of the year and will benefit pupils across public basic schools within the constituency.

According to the John Dumelo, the programme is designed not only to improve child nutrition but also to promote local industry and national pride.

Cocoa, one of Ghana’s most valuable agricultural commodities, is widely recognised for its nutritional benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, iron and magnesium — nutrients considered essential for cognitive development and sustained energy levels in growing children.

He described the initiative as an investment in the future. John Dumelo emphasised that the programme reflects the belief that “a healthy child is a teachable child.”

Beyond its health benefits, the initiative also seeks to strengthen Ghana’s local economy. By sourcing exclusively Ghana-made cocoa products, the programme is expected to support local cocoa farmers and manufacturers, reinforcing value addition within the country.

The MP further noted that the distribution of cocoa drinks is intended to serve as an incentive to enhance school attendance and participation, particularly at the lower primary level.

In addition, the initiative aims to foster national pride by helping pupils appreciate cocoa — often referred to as the “gold” of Ghana — and its importance to the country’s heritage and economy.

The programme forms part of broader efforts within the constituency to promote child welfare, educational development and local economic growth.

