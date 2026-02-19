Advertisement

Over 800 students stranded as GTEC closes Royal Nursing College in Tafo

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 14:33 - 19 February 2026
Royal Nursing College students via Citinewsroom.com
Over 800 students stranded as GTEC shuts down Royal Nursing College in Tafo Nyhiaeso, Ashanti Region, for operating without proper accreditation and violating regulatory directives.
Over 800 students have been left stranded following the closure of the Royal Nursing College at Tafo Nyhiaeso in the Ashanti Region by the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC). The action comes after management reportedly failed to provide the necessary documentation to confirm the institution’s accreditation status.

According to GTEC, the college lacks accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council and did not comply with a directive issued in June 2024 to halt the admission of new students. The Council described the continued operation of the institution without proper registration as a serious concern for programme administration and academic standards.

GTEC officials conducted an inspection of the campus on Thursday, 19 February. Following an hour-long assessment, the Council announced the immediate closure of the college, emphasising that the measure was necessary to protect students and enforce educational regulations.

ALSO READ: Pres. Mahama signs 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill, 2025 into law

Royal Nursing College students via Citinewsroom.com
The Council indicated that arrangements would be made to transfer affected students to other accredited institutions, while special provisions are expected to allow final-year students to complete their programmes.

The closure reportedly caused shock and distress among students, with some seen crying on campus. Many expressed frustration over recently paying fees and the sudden disruption to their studies.

Royal Nursing College students via Citinewsroom.com

During the operation, the wife of the owner and some management members were taken by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, who accompanied GTEC officials to the institution.

ALSO READ: NAIMOS taskforce arrests 3 suspected galamsey kinpins, rejects GH¢119k bribe

GTEC has reiterated the importance of compliance with accreditation requirements and warned that any institution operating without proper registration will face strict enforcement measures to protect student welfare and maintain academic standards.

