'I don’t think it was a robbery; I believe it was a contract killing' – Kwaw Kese on Fennec Okyere’s death

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:42 - 19 February 2026
Kwaw Kese with late manager, Fennec Okyere
Kwaw Kese reflects on the tragic death of his former manager Fennec Okyere, raising fresh questions about the long-unsolved 2014 murder case.
Twelve years after the killing of his former manager, Fennec Okyere, Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has spoken publicly about what he believes may have led to the tragic incident.

In an interview on JoyPrime, which circulated on social media on 19 February 2026, the rapper dismissed suggestions that the attack was a robbery. Instead, he indicated that the circumstances surrounding the death pointed to a deliberate assassination.

Recounting the events of that morning, Kwaw Kese described receiving a distressing call from Okyere’s house help. He said;

I was in the shower when Fennec’s houseboy, Believer, called. He was crying, and I asked what was happening. I immediately got out and rushed to Fennec’s house. When we entered his room, he was lying in a pool of blood. I had seen him the night before; we had discussed a lot of things
The rapper stressed that the nature of the attack did not resemble a burglary. He added;

It has been about 12 years. He was stabbed in the heart, right through to his back. It was not a robbery. I believe it was a contract killing. Nothing was taken from the house. He did not keep money at home. It did not look like a robbery to me. The police do not tell you much

Kwaw Kese also suggested that authorities should have questioned entertainment pundit and artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, referencing earlier claims made by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

He stated;

Names were mentioned. After the rant, Shatta Wale messaged me, I still have the message. He sent it to me on Twitter. At the very least, the police should have invited him for questioning

He further revealed that he himself had been summoned by the police in the immediate aftermath of the incident. He said;

I was invited, and I still do not understand why. When it happened, I was called to the police headquarters. The IGP was the commander at the time. I was taken to his office and questioned. The night before Fennec was killed, we ate soakings. There was no money in the house for armed robbers to steal

Okyere was killed on 13 March 2014 after unknown assailants reportedly forced their way into his home and attacked him. More than a decade on, no individual has been successfully prosecuted in connection with the case.

In 2014, Bullgod was arrested by the Homicide Unit of the Police Criminal Investigations Department after being identified as a suspect. At the time, the CID’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Darkwah, alleged that he had made threats against the deceased.

However, the case did not proceed. The then Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, later announced that the state would discontinue prosecution in relation to the matter.

The circumstances surrounding Fennec Okyere’s death therefore remain unresolved, continuing to provoke debate within Ghana’s entertainment industry and beyond.

