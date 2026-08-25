Advertisement

Moses Bliss addresses divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Marie Wiseborn

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:57 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/ Moses Bliss]
Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/ Moses Bliss]
Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has seemingly responded to recent speculation about his marriage to Ghanaian-British lawyer Marie Wiseborn Bliss by publicly celebrating her 27th birthday together with family and friends.
Advertisement

  • Moses Bliss has appeared to dismiss divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Ghanaian-British lawyer Marie Wiseborn by sharing a video of them celebrating her 27th birthday together.

  • The Nigerian gospel musician thanked fans for their birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages while sharing moments from the celebration with family and friends.

  • The couple, who married in March 2024, have generally kept their relationship private, but the birthday video showed them together despite recent speculation about their marriage.

Advertisement

The Too Faithful hitmaker shared a video on TikTok on Monday, August 24, 2026, capturing moments from the birthday celebration, with Marie by his side.

The post comes amid social media rumours suggesting that the couple had separated following the circulation of a purported video involving Marie.

While Moses Bliss did not directly address the divorce claims in his post, the footage of the couple celebrating together appeared to counter the speculation surrounding their relationship.

READ MORE: Meet ‘SHE’, the voice behind over 200 Ghanaian hit songs you may not know (VIDEO)

Advertisement

Alongside the video, the gospel musician thanked fans and well-wishers for remembering his wife on her special day.

He wrote;

We are taking this moment to specially thank you for the birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages. Thank you for the outpouring of love. God bless you.

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom expressed relief at seeing Moses and Marie together and appearing to enjoy the celebration.

READ MORE: KiDi recalls being told his music was not ‘Artiste of the Year’ material (VIDEO)

Advertisement

Rumours about trouble in the marriage gained traction online after a purported video involving Marie circulated on social media. Some bloggers and users subsequently speculated that the couple had gone their separate ways.

However, the latest footage presents a different picture, showing the couple together in a seemingly happy and relaxed setting as they celebrated Marie’s birthday.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn married in a lavish ceremony in March 2024 and have generally maintained a relatively private approach to their relationship.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve frozen some of my eggs’ – Tiwa Savage opens up about plans for more children

Their limited presence together on social media may have contributed to speculation whenever unverified claims about their marriage surfaced.

Advertisement

For now, the birthday celebration provides a public glimpse of the couple together, although Moses Bliss has not issued a detailed statement specifically addressing the divorce rumours.

@mosesblisslive

We are taking this moment to specially Thank you for the birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages. Thank you for the outpouring of love. God bless you.❤️❤️

♬ original sound - Moses Bliss
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
20 Dolly Parton songs to remember the country music legend
Entertainment
25.08.2026
20 Dolly Parton songs to remember the country music legend
Dolly Parton dies at 80 after decades as a country music icon
Entertainment
25.08.2026
Dolly Parton dies at 80 after decades as a country music icon
Ghana Revenue Authority lists goods you cannot import or export from Ghana
Lifestyle
25.08.2026
Ghana Revenue Authority lists goods you cannot import or export from Ghana
Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/ Moses Bliss]
Entertainment
25.08.2026
Moses Bliss addresses divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Marie Wiseborn
11 reasons your landlord can evict you according to Ghana’s rent law
News
25.08.2026
11 reasons your landlord can evict you according to Ghana’s rent law
Meet ‘SHE’, the voice behind over 200 Ghanaian hit songs you may not know (VIDEO)
Entertainment
25.08.2026
Meet ‘SHE’, the voice behind over 200 Ghanaian hit songs you may not know (VIDEO)