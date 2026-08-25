Moses Bliss addresses divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Marie Wiseborn

Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has seemingly responded to recent speculation about his marriage to Ghanaian-British lawyer Marie Wiseborn Bliss by publicly celebrating her 27th birthday together with family and friends.

Moses Bliss has appeared to dismiss divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Ghanaian-British lawyer Marie Wiseborn by sharing a video of them celebrating her 27th birthday together.

The Nigerian gospel musician thanked fans for their birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages while sharing moments from the celebration with family and friends.

The couple, who married in March 2024, have generally kept their relationship private, but the birthday video showed them together despite recent speculation about their marriage.

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The Too Faithful hitmaker shared a video on TikTok on Monday, August 24, 2026, capturing moments from the birthday celebration, with Marie by his side.

The post comes amid social media rumours suggesting that the couple had separated following the circulation of a purported video involving Marie.

While Moses Bliss did not directly address the divorce claims in his post, the footage of the couple celebrating together appeared to counter the speculation surrounding their relationship.

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Alongside the video, the gospel musician thanked fans and well-wishers for remembering his wife on her special day.

He wrote;

We are taking this moment to specially thank you for the birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages. Thank you for the outpouring of love. God bless you.

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom expressed relief at seeing Moses and Marie together and appearing to enjoy the celebration.

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Rumours about trouble in the marriage gained traction online after a purported video involving Marie circulated on social media. Some bloggers and users subsequently speculated that the couple had gone their separate ways.

However, the latest footage presents a different picture, showing the couple together in a seemingly happy and relaxed setting as they celebrated Marie’s birthday.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn married in a lavish ceremony in March 2024 and have generally maintained a relatively private approach to their relationship.

Their limited presence together on social media may have contributed to speculation whenever unverified claims about their marriage surfaced.

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For now, the birthday celebration provides a public glimpse of the couple together, although Moses Bliss has not issued a detailed statement specifically addressing the divorce rumours.