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2026/27 academic year: GES publishes prospectus for SHS boarding and day students

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:26 - 03 September 2026
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GES directs SHS schools to observe Easter break, vacation for SHS 1 students continues till June 2023 -
GES directs SHS schools to observe Easter break, vacation for SHS 1 students continues till June 2023 -
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the National Harmonised Prospectus for the 2026/2027 academic year, providing parents and students preparing to enter Senior High School (SHS) and Senior High Technical School (SHTS) with a list of essential items required for enrolment.
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  • GES has released the 2026/27 National Harmonised Prospectus for SHS/SHTS students.

  • The prospectus lists required items for boarding and day students.

  • Parents are urged to prepare ahead of school placements and mark personal items with students’ names.

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The prospectus, released on Thursday, September 3, 2026, applies to both prospective boarding and day students as preparations begin ahead of the new academic year.

Also Read: 2026 BECE school selection and placement: How students and parents can avoid fraud

GES is encouraging parents and students to carefully review the requirements and make the necessary preparations before the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic year.

In the notice announcing the release, the GES said the prospectus was intended to bring consistency to the admission process across the country.

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Ghana Education Service (GES)
Ghana Education Service (GES)

“Schools and other relevant stakeholders are also expected to adhere to the requirements outlined in the National Harmonised Prospectus to ensure a smooth, consistent and standardised admission process nationwide,” the statement said.

Also Read: 2026/2027 academic calendar: GES confirms reopening, vacation and BECE dates for basic schools

The release comes ahead of the announcement of school placements and is intended to help newly admitted students prepare for their transition into SHS or SHTS.

“Ahead of the release of the school placements, this prospectus is intended to provide parents and students with clear guidance on the essential items required for enrolment, ensuring that all newly admitted SHS students are adequately prepared to begin the academic year,” GES stated.

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Items Required for Boarding Students

Items Required for Boarding Students
Items Required for Boarding Students

The National Harmonised Prospectus contains a more extensive list of items for students who will be staying in school as boarding students.

Also Read: 2026 BECE candidates to begin SHS selection on July 20 as GES prepares for placement process

Parents are required to prepare the following personal and academic items:

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  • Hard body suitcase or trunk chop box, wooden or plastic

  • One drinking cup

  • One plastic or stainless-steel plate

  • One set of cutlery

  • Toiletries, including one deodorant, one pack of toilet roll, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap and pomade

  • Two packs of sanitary pads for girls

  • Decent sandals, school specific and without embellishment

  • One pair of leather slippers, school specific

  • Decent sneakers, black or white

  • Two pairs of socks, school specific

  • One pyjamas or sleepwear

  • Underwear, comprising five pants and three vests for girls, and three boxer shorts or pants and three singlets for boys

  • One plastic bucket with cover and pail

  • RSV/NIV Bible or Quran and hymn book for Christians, where school specific

  • Pillow

  • Two students' bedsheets with two pillowcases, plain white

  • One blanket and sleeping cloth

  • One pair of khaki trousers

  • One pair of white trousers or school-specific trousers

  • White dress for ladies

  • Two white shirts, one short sleeve and one long sleeve

  • Student-size mosquito net

  • One school bag

  • One mathematical set and scientific calculator

  • Two checked dresses, where applicable

  • Student mattress

  • School-specific shoe colour

  • School-specific belt colour

  • One hoe or cutlass

  • Med Shea Organic mosquito repellent

Also Read: GES suspends all inter-school sports in Central Region after violent clash

The prospectus therefore covers clothing, bedding, toiletries, personal effects and academic materials that boarding students are expected to have as they begin their studies.

Items Required for Day Students

Free SHS In Ghana
Free SHS In Ghana

The requirements for day students are more limited, with the prospectus focusing on basic school and personal items.

Also Read: GES introduces online learning for SHS students: Here’s everything you need to know

Day students are required to have:

  • One mathematical set and scientific calculator

  • Decent sandals, school specific and without embellishment

  • Decent sneakers, black or white

  • One school bag

GES has also outlined additional items that students are required to purchase for their respective schools.

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Also Read: 5 times GES has interdicted teachers, headmasters in 2025

Items Required for Schools

The prospectus states that students are required to buy items from any one of the specified groups for their schools.

The listed school-related items include:

  • A pair of hard hand gloves

  • Five litres of liquid soap

  • One kilogramme of washing powdered soap

  • One small-size bleach

  • One dustpan

  • One long-handle broom

  • One scrubbing brush

  • One standing mop and mop bucket

  • One duster

  • One short local broom

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The prospectus presents these items as part of the requirements for schools and indicates that students are to purchase items from any one of the groups specified.

Parents Asked to Prepare Ahead of School Placement

The GES has urged parents and prospective students to pay close attention to the requirements as they prepare for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The release of the harmonised prospectus before the school placements is intended to give families sufficient guidance on what newly admitted students will need when they report to their respective schools.

The Service also expects schools and other stakeholders involved in the admission process to follow the requirements contained in the prospectus.

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Also Read: Has the double-track SHS system been cancelled? GES clarifies

This is aimed at ensuring that the admission process is conducted in a “smooth, consistent and standardised” manner across the country.

Personal Items Must Carry Students' Names

GES has also provided a specific instruction concerning the identification of students' personal belongings.

The prospectus states: “All personal items should be embossed or embroidered with the student's name.”

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Parents are therefore expected to ensure that the personal belongings prepared for students are properly marked with their names.

Also Read: GES releases 2025/2026 academic year calendar for basic schools

The instruction applies to personal items and is intended to ensure that students' belongings can be identified.

The National Harmonised Prospectus provides the requirements for both boarding and day students ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year, with boarding students having a broader list covering accommodation, clothing, personal care, academic and other essential items.

GES has advised parents and students to review the prospectus and make the necessary preparations ahead of the commencement of the new academic year.

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The prospectus, released on Thursday, September 3, 2026, applies to both prospective boarding and day students
The prospectus, released on Thursday, September 3, 2026, applies to both prospective boarding and day students
The prospectus, released on Thursday, September 3, 2026, applies to both prospective boarding and day students
The prospectus, released on Thursday, September 3, 2026, applies to both prospective boarding and day students
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