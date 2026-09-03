Ampem Darkoa Ladies reach WAFU Zone B final, face Edo Queens for Champions League spot

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have reached the final of the 2026 WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers after a commanding 4-1 victory over Benin’s FC Dynamique in the semi-final.

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Ampem Darkoa beat FC Dynamique 4-1.

Pokuaa scored twice in the win.

They face Edo Queens in the final.

They will face Nigeria’s Edo Queens on Saturday, September 5, with a place in the 2026/27 CAF Women’s Champions League at stake.

The Techiman-based side continued their impressive campaign in Burkina Faso with another commanding performance, maintaining their perfect record in the competition.

Ampem Darkoa wasted little time asserting their dominance at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou, with prolific striker Milot Pokuaa opening the scoring in the 16th minute.

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Pokuaa reacted quickly to a superb pass before finding the back of the net to give the Ghanaian champions an early advantage.

Rebecca Asemani doubled Ampem Darkoa’s lead in the 28th minute before Gloria Adomako added a third goal 10 minutes later.

The three-goal advantage gave Ampem Darkoa complete control heading into the break.

The Ghanaian champions maintained their dominance after the restart and extended their lead through Pokuaa in the 66th minute.

The striker completed her brace to make it 4-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

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FC Dynamique managed to score a consolation goal late in the game, but it was not enough to prevent Ampem Darkoa from claiming a convincing 4-1 victory.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies to face Edo Queens in final

Ampem Darkoa Ladies to face Edo Queens in final | Photo via CAF

The victory means Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face Nigeria's Edo Queens in the final of the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou.

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The stakes will be high, with the winner earning qualification to the 2026/27 CAF Women's Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa will head into the decisive encounter full of confidence after producing an outstanding run throughout the qualifiers.

The reigning Ghana Women's Premier League champions have won all four of their matches in the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two.

Their latest 4-1 victory over FC Dynamique further underlined their attacking strength and defensive solidity as they target continental qualification.