7 African players who secured major transfers after 2026 FIFA World Cup

African footballers made major moves after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with stars from Ghana, Morocco, Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire securing transfers.

Africa's impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has translated into major career opportunities for several of the continent's standout performers, with a number of players securing transfers to some of Europe's biggest clubs after making an impact at the tournament.

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The expanded 2026 World Cup provided African players with a bigger platform to showcase their talent, and performances from Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Cabo Verde and Ghana have subsequently been followed by significant moves in the transfer market.

Among the biggest deals are Ayyoub Bouaddi's transfer from Lille to Manchester City and Yan Diomande's move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid. Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari has also earned a high-profile transfer, joining Bayern Munich from PSV Eindhoven.

Other notable post-World Cup moves include Egypt winger Haissem Hassan's switch to Celtic, Cabo Verde internationals Sidny Lopes Cabral and Vozinha's transfers to Trabzonspor and Colo-Colo, respectively, and Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi's move to Coventry City.

The transfers highlight the lasting influence of the World Cup, where performances on football's biggest stage can significantly increase a player's profile and open the door to opportunities at some of the world's most prestigious clubs.

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Here are the African internationals from the global list of 26 World Cup stars who secured transfers after the 2026 tournament.

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1. Ayyoub Bouaddi – Morocco

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi emerged from the 2026 World Cup with his reputation significantly enhanced after producing a series of impressive performances for Morocco.

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The 18-year-old midfielder entered the tournament already regarded as one of Europe's brightest young talents, but his displays on the international stage further demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level.

Bouaddi impressed in Morocco's opening match against Brazil, displaying composure and maturity in midfield despite his young age.

He went on to make four more appearances during Morocco's impressive World Cup campaign, further attracting attention from some of Europe's leading clubs.

Manchester City eventually won the race for his signature, completing his move from Lille.

The transfer gives Bouaddi the opportunity to continue his development at one of England's leading clubs while competing at the highest level of European football.

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2. Yan Diomande – Côte d'Ivoire

Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande was one of Côte d'Ivoire's biggest revelations at the 2026 World Cup.

The winger stood out for his pace, direct running, dribbling ability and willingness to contribute defensively as the Elephants progressed beyond the group stage.

His ability to take on defenders and create opportunities made him one of Côte d'Ivoire's most dangerous attacking players throughout the tournament.

His performances subsequently attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who completed his transfer from RB Leipzig in a deal described by the source as record-setting.

For Côte d'Ivoire, Diomande's emergence represents another positive sign for the country's next generation of international stars.

His move to Real Madrid also gives him the opportunity to develop alongside some of the world's best players and compete for major honours.

3. Haissem Hassan – Egypt

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Haissem Hassan

Egypt winger Haissem Hassan used the 2026 World Cup to showcase his attacking ability against some of the strongest teams in international football.

The 24-year-old was particularly impressive during Egypt's encounter with defending champions Argentina.

Hassan's pace and one-on-one ability created problems for the Argentine defence, while his creativity played a key role in Egypt's second goal as they pushed the South Americans during their last-16 encounter.

His performances have now been followed by a move away from Real Oviedo, with Scottish giants Celtic securing his services.

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The transfer gives Hassan the chance to compete in Scottish football while also gaining valuable experience in European competition.

4. Sidny Lopes Cabral – Cabo Verde

USA: Defender Sidny Lopes Cabral (13) of Cape Verde strikes a penalty kick in Overtime during the World Cup Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde at Miami Stadium.

Cabo Verde's historic debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced several memorable moments, with defender Sidny Lopes Cabral among the players who captured global attention.

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Lopes Cabral scored a spectacular curling effort against Argentina during Cabo Verde's narrow Round of 32 defeat.

The strike was subsequently voted the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament, giving the defender a memorable individual achievement despite Cabo Verde's elimination.

His impressive tournament was followed by a transfer from Benfica to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The move represents another major step in Lopes Cabral's career after his performances helped introduce him to a much wider international audience.

5. Ismael Saibari – Morocco

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Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates as he scores a penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out during the round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft | Photo via IMAGO

Ayyoub Bouaddi was not the only Moroccan midfielder to benefit from an impressive 2026 World Cup campaign.

Ismael Saibari arrived at the tournament in excellent form and continued to make an impact on the international stage.

The midfielder scored against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti before converting the decisive penalty as Morocco defeated the Netherlands in a Round of 32 shootout.

His performances underlined his growing importance to the Moroccan national team and attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

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Bayern Munich subsequently completed his transfer from PSV Eindhoven, giving Saibari the opportunity to compete for major domestic and European honours in Germany.

The move further strengthens Morocco's presence among Europe's elite clubs.

6. Vozinha – Cabo Verde

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

At 40 years old, Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha provided one of the most remarkable stories of the 2026 World Cup.

While the tournament helped several young African players secure moves to major European clubs, Vozinha demonstrated that the global stage could also transform the career prospects of an experienced player.

The veteran goalkeeper produced an outstanding display against eventual champions Spain, making a series of important saves while keeping a clean sheet.

His performance generated significant international attention and turned him into one of the tournament's unexpected standout players.

Having entered the World Cup as a free agent, Vozinha subsequently secured a move to Chilean giants Colo-Colo.

His transfer was a fitting reward for a remarkable individual campaign.

7. Caleb Yirenkyi – Ghana

Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana celebrates scoring his team s first goal to make the score during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball game between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada | IMAGO Photo

Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi was another young African player who significantly enhanced his reputation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder impressed with his physical strength, energy and ability to cover large areas of the pitch for the Black Stars.

However, his most memorable moment came against Panama when he scored a dramatic late winner to seal one of Ghana's most memorable moments of the tournament.

The goal helped announce Yirenkyi on the international stage and further raised his profile among European clubs.

His World Cup performances were followed by a transfer from Danish club Nordsjaelland to English Championship side Coventry City.