‘Humiliated’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quits Gabon national team

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has quit the national team after claiming he was “humiliated” following the 2025 AFCON.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has announced his decision to step away from the Gabon national team, saying he felt “humiliated” by the treatment he received from the country’s authorities following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

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Aubameyang, who is the all-time leading scorer for the Panthers, was reportedly singled out by the Gabonese government following the team’s disappointing campaign at the tournament.

The 37-year-old striker expressed his frustration during a television interview, claiming he was unfairly targeted despite playing at the AFCON while carrying an injury.

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“They humiliated and smeared me even though I played at the AFCON while injured,” Aubameyang said.

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“This is the last straw, and I’d rather stop here.”

Aubameyang fallout with Gabon

Aubameyang will no longer be a part of the Gabon National TeamCredit: AFP

The dispute intensified after Gabon was eliminated in the group stage of the 2025 AFCON.

Following the disappointing results, the Gabonese government took a series of measures against the national team, including suspending the squad and dismissing the coaching staff.

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Aubameyang and veteran defender Bruno Ecuele Manga were also specifically banned from the national team as part of the fallout.

The decision has now contributed to Aubameyang bringing his international career with Gabon to an end.

Aubameyang begins a new chapter in Spain

Aubameyang

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At club level, Aubameyang is preparing for what could be the final major chapter of his European career.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea strikers have left Marseille to join Deportivo La Coruña, who have returned to La Liga after a lengthy absence from Spain’s top flight.

His departure from the national team means Gabon will now have to move forward without its captain and record goalscorer.

Gabon face AFCON 2027 qualifiers without Aubameyang

New Gabon head coach Sébastien Migné will now have to plan for the team’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers without Aubameyang.

Gabon are in Group A, where they will face Morocco, Niger and Lesotho in their bid to qualify for next year’s continental tournament.