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GFA reappoints Carloz Queiroz as Black Stars head coach

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:42 - 02 September 2026
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Carlos Queiroz
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz for the Portuguese coach to continue as head coach of the Black Stars.

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The GFA confirmed that Queiroz has agreed to take charge of the national team for the next phase of its programme, with his new mandate set to begin during the upcoming international window.

Queiroz’s previous mandate, which included leading Ghana at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, came to an end a few weeks ago.

However, following discussions between the coach, the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, all parties agreed for Queiroz to embark on a new coaching mandate with the Black Stars.

The GFA believes Queiroz’s extensive experience at the international level, technical expertise and familiarity with the Black Stars make him well positioned to lead Ghana into the next phase of the team’s development.

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The Portuguese coach brings significant international experience to the role, having previously managed several national teams and competed at major international tournaments.

His continued appointment is expected to provide stability as Ghana prepares for the next stage of its international programme.

The GFA said further details about Queiroz’s new mandate and the Black Stars’ upcoming programme will be announced in due course.

For now, the association and the coach will shift their attention towards building what they hope will be a successful new chapter for Ghana on the international stage.

Queiroz’s first major assignment under the new mandate will come during the upcoming international window as the Black Stars begin preparations for their next competitive engagements.

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