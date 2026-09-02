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UPDATE: Gospel Musician Bernice Offei found after going missing

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 21:03 - 02 September 2026
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Gospel Musician Bernice Offei
Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has been found safe after going missing, bringing relief to family and concerned fans nationwide.
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Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has been found safe after she was reported missing on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

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The 63-year-old musician was reportedly last seen around Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra on September 1.

Her disappearance sparked concern among fans and members of the public after Citi 97.3 FM shared a missing-person alert on Wednesday, September 2, appealing for information about her whereabouts.

The alert urged anyone with information to contact 024 878 1971 or 024 755 3431, or report to the nearest police station.

READ ALSO: 63-year-old gospel legend Bernice Offei reported missing since September 1

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The appeal was subsequently circulated widely on social media, with fans and concerned Ghanaians joining efforts to help locate the veteran gospel musician.

Bernice Offei has now been found, bringing relief to her family, friends, fans and others who had been concerned about her safety.

She is a respected figure in Ghana's gospel music industry, having built a career spanning several decades and earned a loyal following through her music.

READ ALSO: Kaakie: From Ghanaian dancehall star to doctoral-level mental health practitioner — career timeline, songs and where she is now

Bernice Offei is an award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician known for songs including “Hold On” and “Life Is So Short”.

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Further details about where she was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not yet been disclosed.

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