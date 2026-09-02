UPDATE: Gospel Musician Bernice Offei found after going missing

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has been found safe after going missing, bringing relief to family and concerned fans nationwide.

Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has been found safe after she was reported missing on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 63-year-old musician was reportedly last seen around Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra on September 1.

Her disappearance sparked concern among fans and members of the public after Citi 97.3 FM shared a missing-person alert on Wednesday, September 2, appealing for information about her whereabouts.

The alert urged anyone with information to contact 024 878 1971 or 024 755 3431, or report to the nearest police station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appeal was subsequently circulated widely on social media, with fans and concerned Ghanaians joining efforts to help locate the veteran gospel musician.

Bernice Offei has now been found, bringing relief to her family, friends, fans and others who had been concerned about her safety.

She is a respected figure in Ghana's gospel music industry, having built a career spanning several decades and earned a loyal following through her music.

Bernice Offei is an award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician known for songs including “Hold On” and “Life Is So Short”.

Advertisement

Advertisement