Chef Abbys to Showcase Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Prestigious Black On The Square Festival.

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Ghanaian chef, culinary educator, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Chef Abbys have been announced as one of the featured attractions at Black On The Square 2026, one of London's largest celebrations of Black culture, taking place on Saturday, 5 September, at the iconic Trafalgar Square.

Organised by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the free annual festival is expected to welcome thousands of visitors for a day of music, food, dance, arts, wellness, and cultural experiences under the theme "This Is Our London”. Now in its fourth year, Black On The Square has become a landmark event celebrating the immeasurable contributions Black communities have made to London's cultural identity.

Representing Ghana on one of the festival's most anticipated stages, Chef Abbys will headline a live culinary showcase, presenting authentic Ghanaian cuisine and celebrating the flavours, traditions, and stories that continue to shape Africa's growing influence on the global food landscape.

Her appearance comes at a pivotal moment in her career, following a series of international culinary engagements and her ongoing West Africa Food Tour, a regional initiative documenting the diverse food cultures of West Africa while promoting culinary tourism, cultural exchange, and African storytelling through food.

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Chef Abbys joins an impressive line-up of celebrated artists, musicians, performers, and creatives, including Triniboi Joocie, FIBI, Tomorrow's Warriors, Nu Establishment, Mandala Productions and LatinoLife highlighting the festival's multidisciplinary approach to showcasing Black excellence.

Her participation further reflects the increasing global recognition of African cuisine as an important pillar of cultural diplomacy, tourism, and economic opportunity. Through her work, Chef Abbys continues to champion African food as more than nourishment; it is heritage, identity, innovation, and a powerful vehicle for connecting people across borders.

Audiences attending the festival can expect an engaging culinary experience that celebrates the authenticity, creativity, and richness of Ghana's food culture while inspiring a deeper appreciation for African cuisine within London's vibrant multicultural community.