Mahama dissolves boards of BOST, GNPC and 7 other state institutions

President Mahama has dissolved the Boards of nine state institutions, including BOST, GNPC, CBG and Ghana Post, as part of ongoing changes to his administration.

President John Dramani Mahama has dissolved the Boards of nine state institutions with immediate effect.

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The development was announced in a statement from the Presidency Communications on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

The affected institutions are:

Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) Ghana Post Company Limited Road Maintenance Trust Fund TDC Ghana Limited Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) National Sports Authority

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The statement said relevant sector Ministers had been directed to take the necessary steps to give effect to the dissolution in accordance with the applicable laws and governing instruments.

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“Relevant sector Ministers have been directed to take all necessary steps, in accordance with the applicable laws and governing instruments, to give effect to the dissolution of these Boards,” the statement said.

The Presidency Communications further indicated that the affected Boards would be replaced in due course.

“The affected Boards will be reconstituted in due course,” the statement added.

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The latest development follows recent changes to the ministerial structure announced by President Mahama on August 26, 2026.

Under those changes, former Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo was reassigned as Minister of State for Special Initiatives, while Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum was moved from the Special Initiatives portfolio to become Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation.

Deputy Minister for Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi was also reassigned to the Presidency as Presidential Advisor on National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.

The August changes followed an earlier reshuffle announced by President Mahama on August 7, which included the nomination of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister for Environment and Mahama Ayariga as Minister for Local Government, while Kenneth Gilbert Adjei was moved from the Works, Housing and Water Resources Ministry to the Defence Ministry.

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