Advertisement

Mahama dissolves boards of BOST, GNPC and 7 other state institutions

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:09 - 02 September 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama
Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama
President Mahama has dissolved the Boards of nine state institutions, including BOST, GNPC, CBG and Ghana Post, as part of ongoing changes to his administration.
Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama has dissolved the Boards of nine state institutions with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The development was announced in a statement from the Presidency Communications on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

Also Read: Accra–Abidjan flights resume: Flight schedule, fares, baggage and what you need to know

The affected institutions are:

  1. Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited

  2. Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST)

  3. Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO)

  4. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG)

  5. Ghana Post Company Limited

  6. Road Maintenance Trust Fund

  7. TDC Ghana Limited

  8. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

  9. National Sports Authority

Advertisement

The statement said relevant sector Ministers had been directed to take the necessary steps to give effect to the dissolution in accordance with the applicable laws and governing instruments.

Also Read: Ghana Armed Forces warns against agents as 2026 recruitment opens

“Relevant sector Ministers have been directed to take all necessary steps, in accordance with the applicable laws and governing instruments, to give effect to the dissolution of these Boards,” the statement said.

The Presidency Communications further indicated that the affected Boards would be replaced in due course.

“The affected Boards will be reconstituted in due course,” the statement added.

Advertisement

The latest development follows recent changes to the ministerial structure announced by President Mahama on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: NDC Majority Caucus set to get new leader after Ayariga’s ministerial nomination

Under those changes, former Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo was reassigned as Minister of State for Special Initiatives, while Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum was moved from the Special Initiatives portfolio to become Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation.

Deputy Minister for Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi was also reassigned to the Presidency as Presidential Advisor on National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.

The August changes followed an earlier reshuffle announced by President Mahama on August 7, which included the nomination of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister for Environment and Mahama Ayariga as Minister for Local Government, while Kenneth Gilbert Adjei was moved from the Works, Housing and Water Resources Ministry to the Defence Ministry.

Advertisement

The latest Board changes therefore extend the restructuring beyond the ministerial level to a number of key state-owned institutions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
John Mahama Politics
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Chef Abbys to Showcase Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Prestigious Black On The Square Festival
Lifestyle
02.09.2026
Chef Abbys to Showcase Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Prestigious Black On The Square Festival
AOW 2026: Africa must move from participation to ownership – Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini
News
02.09.2026
AOW 2026: Africa must move from participation to ownership – Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini
Ghana’s Black Queens Look to Finish WAFCON Campaign Strongly
Sports
02.09.2026
Ghana’s Black Queens Look to Finish WAFCON Campaign Strongly
Kaakie: From Ghanaian dancehall star to doctoral-level mental health practitioner — career timeline, songs and where she is now
Entertainment
02.09.2026
Kaakie: From Ghanaian dancehall star to doctoral-level mental health practitioner — career timeline, songs and where she is now
63-year-old gospel legend Bernice Offei reported missing since September 1
Entertainment
02.09.2026
63-year-old gospel legend Bernice Offei reported missing since September 1
Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama
News
02.09.2026
Mahama dissolves boards of BOST, GNPC and 7 other state institutions