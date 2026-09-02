Fuel prices: Major OMCs announce updated prices, see latest prices

Check the latest fuel prices in Ghana as GOIL maintains rates while Star Oil and TotalEnergies adjust petrol and diesel prices for September.

GOIL is maintaining petrol at GH¢15.43 and diesel at GH¢17.26 per litre.

Star Oil has raised petrol to GH¢15.43 and diesel to GH¢17.26, effective September 2.

Star Oil attributes the increase to rising international crude and refined-product prices which are putting pressure on Ghana's fuel market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorists buying fuel in Ghana are facing mixed price movements at the pumps as oil marketing companies (OMCs) respond differently to rising international petroleum prices in the latest pricing window.

While GOIL has kept its petrol and diesel prices unchanged, Star Oil has reviewed its prices upwards, increasing both petrol and diesel prices.

The developments come after the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) projected a 4.80% increase in petrol prices and a 2.10% rise in diesel prices for the first September pricing window. LPG prices, however, were projected to fall by about 1.50%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goil

State-owned GOIL has kept to its initial prices despite expectations of higher fuel costs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing its latest pricing position, GOIL said it was maintaining its prices across all products to provide some relief for consumers.

“With fuel prices expected to go up this pricing window, GOIL is maintaining its prices across all products, giving our customers some relief at the pump,” the company said.

The prices effective Wednesday, September 2, 2026, are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super XP – GH¢15.43 per litre

Diesel XP – GH¢17.26 per litre

Super XP 95 – GH¢17.97 per litre

GOIL's prices will remain at the levels it adopted during the second pricing window of August.

READ ALSO: GPRTU warns transport fares may go up again amid rising fuel prices

Star Oil

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star Oil has increased the prices of both petrol and diesel. The company's latest adjustment took effect at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Star Oil attributed the latest changes to higher international prices of refined petroleum products despite the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi.

“The adjustments reflect our current inventory positions and increases in international prices of refined petroleum product despite the recent appreciation of the Ghana Cedi,” Star Oil said.

READ ALSO: BoG warns against scam investment platform using a fake vieo of Mahama endorsing the scheme

Total Energies