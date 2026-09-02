Parts of Accra, Volta, Eastern regions to experience rains today – See affected areas

Parts of Accra, Volta, Eastern regions to experience rains today – See affected areas

GMet weather update: Rains expected in Accra, Kumasi and other parts of Ghana (full list)

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy conditions with thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities across several parts of the country on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

GMet forecasts rain in Accra and Kumasi today, with Kumasi facing a 60% chance of rain.

Several other parts of Ghana could also experience rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 32°C in parts of the north.

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According to GMet’s 18-hour forecast, valid from 12:00pm on September 2, rainfall is expected to affect parts of the country during the afternoon, while some areas could experience spells of sunshine by mid to late afternoon.

Accra is expected to record slight rain in the afternoon, with a 30% probability of occurrence and a temperature of 29°C. Kumasi faces a higher 60% chance of rain, with temperatures expected to reach 28°C.

Several other areas, particularly across the southern and middle belts, are also expected to experience rain or thunderstorms during the afternoon.

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Thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana from afternoon to evening – GMet

The forecast issued at 11:30 UTC on September 2, 2026, and signed by Esther A. Egbuka, Duty Forecaster, indicates a 40% chance of rain in Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda and Tarkwa.

Goaso and Sunyani are expected to record a 60% chance of rain, while Techiman and Sampa also have a 60% probability of thunderstorms with rain.

Some parts of the northern sector are expected to remain warmer, with temperatures reaching as high as 32°C in Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu and Jirapa.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet)

While some northern areas are expected to experience intervals of sunshine during the afternoon, thunderstorms and rain remain possible in Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga and Nalerigu during the night.

GMet also expects early morning and night temperatures to gradually increase across the country.

The state of the sea is forecast to be rough.

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The detailed weather conditions and temperature forecasts for major cities across Ghana are shown below: