GMet forecasts mist, sunshine and thunderstorms across Ghana today; see affected areas

GMet forecasts mist, sunshine, rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Wednesday, June 24, with rough sea conditions expected along the coast.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mix of mist, sunshine, rain and thunderstorms across parts of the country today, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to GMet’s 18-hour weather forecast, early morning conditions are expected to be cloudy in some areas, with patches of mist and fog likely over parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous zones. Some coastal communities are also expected to record light rain during the morning hours.

The agency said sunny intervals will develop across much of the country later in the day. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected in parts of southern Ghana and some areas in the eastern side of the northern sector during the afternoon and evening.

READ ALSO: 5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style

Cities along the coast including Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Aflao and Anloga are expected to experience morning rain, with cloudy conditions likely later in the day in several areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the middle belt, towns such as Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda and Kwahu Tafo are expected to begin the day with mist before thunderstorms with rain set in later.

Kumasi, Obuasi, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, Atebubu and Ejura are also expected to have misty mornings followed by sunny intervals and possible evening thunderstorms.

For the northern part of the country, GMet forecasts partly cloudy conditions in the morning for Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, Damongo, Bole, Nalerigu and Jirapa.

These areas are expected to turn sunny later in the day, with a few eastern parts of the northern sector likely to experience thunderstorms by evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GMet said temperatures will range from a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius along the coast to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius in the northern sector.

The coast is expected to record temperatures between 21°C and 32°C, the forest zone between 22°C and 33°C, the transition zone between 22°C and 34°C, and the northern zone between 24°C and 35°C.

The agency also warned that the state of the sea will be rough, urging caution for people who work at sea and coastal communities.

GMet’s impact-based forecast further indicated low to moderate weather risk levels across parts of the south and east of the country, where rain and thunderstorms are expected later in the day.

Advertisement