Top 10 countries with the most public holidays in the world in 2026
Nepal tops the ranking with 35 public holidays, according to World Population Review.
Iran and Myanmar follow with 26 public holidays each, while Sri Lanka has 25.
Malaysia, Fiji, Bangladesh, Liechtenstein, India and Cambodia complete the top 10, with between 21 and 24 public holidays.
According to World Population Review's 2026 data, Nepal has the highest number of public holidays in the world, with 35 days. Iran and Myanmar follow with 26 each.
Some countries also have regional or state holidays that do not apply nationwide. World Population Review notes, for example, that Malaysia's total varies by state.
Here is a look at the countries at the top of the World Population Review ranking.
1. Nepal - 35 holidays
Nepal leads the ranking with 35 public holidays. The country's calendar highlights its diverse religious and cultural traditions, with holidays spread across different festivals and national occasions.
2. Iran - 26
Iran has 26 public holidays according to the World Population Review. Many are linked to Islamic religious occasions as well as important national and historical events.
3. Myanmar - 26
Myanmar also records 26 public holidays, placing it joint second. Its holiday calendar includes religious, cultural and national celebrations.
4. Sri Lanka - 25
Sri Lanka has 25 public holidays. Its relatively large number reflects the country's mix of religious and cultural traditions.
5. Malaysia - 24
Malaysia records 24 holidays in the ranking, although the actual number can vary between 18 and 24 depending on the state. This is because some holidays are determined at the state level.
6. Fiji - 23
Fiji has 23 public holidays, putting the Pacific island nation among the countries with the highest number of official holidays globally.
7. Bangladesh - 22
Bangladesh records 22 public holidays. Its calendar includes national, religious and cultural occasions.
8. Liechtenstein - 22
The small European country of Liechtenstein also has 22 public holidays, according to the World Population Review data.
9. India - 21
India has 21 public holidays in the World Population Review ranking. However, holiday arrangements can vary because India has both national and regional holidays, meaning not every holiday necessarily applies everywhere.
10. Cambodia - 21
Cambodia completes the top 10 with 21 public holidays. Its holiday calendar includes important national, cultural and religious occasions.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom