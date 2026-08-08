'Ghanaians didn’t vote for us to talk about who comes next' - Naana Jane rejects early 2028 run talk

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang responds to calls for a 2028 presidential bid, urging the NDC to focus on delivering President Mahama’s agenda.

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang declined to engage in early speculation about a presidential run.

She urged the NDC to focus on solving Ghana’s problems and supporting President Mahama.

She warned that premature succession politics could betray the mandate Ghanaians gave the government.

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Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has declined to be drawn into speculation about whether she will seek the presidency, urging members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remain focused on delivering on the mandate given to the government by Ghanaians.

Responding to a question about whether she would consider running for president, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the party had worked too hard over several years to develop its manifesto and win the trust of Ghanaians to allow early political succession discussions to distract from the work ahead.

She recalled the extensive consultations that preceded the NDC’s manifesto, describing the process as demanding but energising, with people volunteering their time and resources to contribute ideas on how to “reset” the country.

“Our methodology was demanding and our presidential candidate then took the lead,” she said, recalling the nationwide engagements undertaken by then-presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.

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She expressed gratitude to the many Ghanaians who participated in the manifesto process, noting that some people travelled to Accra or drove long distances simply to share ideas.

“We didn't have money. Listen, it was a very, very good experience. But we all felt energized,” she said.

According to the Vice President, the efforts eventually produced a draft manifesto, after which the party went into the country to campaign.

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She said the NDC was grateful to Ghanaians for voting massively for the party because they expected the government to address the country’s challenges.

“The people of Ghana were merciful. They voted for us for a reason. They voted massively. And we remain grateful,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

She stressed that the mandate given to the government was not intended to create an early contest over who would lead the party in the future.

“They didn't vote for us today to be talking about going or not going. They said we should come and solve the problems,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government had inherited a difficult situation and therefore had substantial work to do, adding that discussions about the next presidential election should not take precedence over the current administration’s responsibilities.

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“We have an agenda. What we inherited was a very, very tough situation. We have work to do,” she said.

She further suggested that the timing and direction of any future political ambition should be determined by the government’s performance and the level of support being given to President Mahama.

“Whether we are going or coming depends on the work we are doing. It depends on the support we are giving our president, who is leading the charge,” she said.

The Vice President also cautioned against what she described as premature political positioning within the party.

“And if you're already going left and right and center and back, and it's not even time, I think it's a betrayal of the cause of the people. And I don't think it is right,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang concluded by calling on Ghanaians to support the government in delivering on its promises rather than becoming preoccupied with the next presidential contest.