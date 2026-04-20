Vice President urges Ghanaians in Spain to take advantage of new legal stay opportunity

Ghanaians in Spain have been urged by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to take advantage of a new Spanish immigration amnesty offering legal status to undocumented migrants. The policy could benefit up to 500,000 people and provides a pathway to live and work legally.

Ghanaians living in Spain have been handed a rare opportunity to regularise their stay, as Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang calls on nationals to take full advantage of a sweeping immigration amnesty expected to transform lives.

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The Spanish government’s new policy is projected to grant legal status to about 500,000 undocumented migrants, offering thousands, including Ghanaians, a pathway out of uncertainty and into stability.

Speaking during an engagement with the Ghanaian community in Spain, the Vice President described the initiative as a significant opening that should not be overlooked.

“We urge all of you to fully take advantage of the opportunities available,” she said, assuring that the government will provide guidance to help applicants navigate the process.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also confirmed that applicants must meet specific requirements, including proof of a clean criminal record.

To ease the process, arrangements have been made for the Ghana Police Service to assist Ghanaians in Spain in obtaining police clearance documents.

This support is crucial, especially as documentation has often been a major barrier for migrants trying to regularise their stay.

Under the programme, migrants who meet the criteria, such as residency requirements and compliance with legal checks can apply for official documentation, allowing them to live and work legally.

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