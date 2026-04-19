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Man in critical condition after slashing his manhood in an attempt to commit suicide

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:10 - 19 April 2026
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A 42-year-old cocoa farmer is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after reportedly slashing his manhood in an attempt to take his own life at Aworowa in the Techiman South Municipality of the Bono East Region.

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According to reports by Crime Check, the victim, identified as Kofi Assum, who is also a basket weaver, was found lying in a pool of blood following the incident, prompting an emergency response from residents who rushed him for medical attention.

Family members say the act may have been preceded by troubling mental health symptoms.

His mother, Madam Grace Adwoa Agyeiwaa, disclosed that her son had complained of hearing persistent voices instructing him to harm himself and end his life.

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A close friend, Collins Akumfi Ameyaw, described the situation as shocking, noting that Assum had not previously exhibited any visible signs of mental health challenges.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where medical personnel are working to stabilize his condition.

READ ALSO: FDA seizes several unregistered products at Porials Pitch

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The incident has once again, raised concerns about mental health awareness in Ghana, particularly in rural communities where access to specialised care remains limited.

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