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Ghana Health Service confirms arrest of man who attacked midwife in viral video

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:40 - 05 June 2026
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A screenshot from the viral video of the man assaulting the midwife.
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic while she was enforcing visiting hours. The suspect is expected to appear before court on June 8.
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  • A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic.

  • The incident occurred when the health worker was enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy.

  • The suspect is expected to appear before court on June 8, 2026.

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A man accused of assaulting a midwife at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic has been arrested and is expected to appear before court on Monday, June 8, 2026.

READ ALSO: Minority demands arrest, prosecution of Ralph over ‘reckless’ conduct at Ridge hospital

The arrest follows an incident on Tuesday, June 2, in which the health worker was allegedly attacked by a relative of a patient while carrying out her official duties at the facility.

In a statement, signed by the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate said the midwife was assaulted while enforcing the polyclinic's visiting hours policy.

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“The staff member, a midwife, was attacked by a patient's family member on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, while enforcing the facility's visiting hours policy. The attack was unprovoked,” the statement said.

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, drawing public condemnation and renewed concerns about the safety of healthcare workers.

READ ALSO: Full details of Ridge hospital alleged assault probe committee report

The Regional Health Directorate commended the Ghana Police Service for acting swiftly to restore order at the facility and apprehend the suspect.

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“We commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift response, which restored calm to the facility and led to the arrest of the individual alleged to have carried out the attack,” the statement noted.

According to the Directorate, the suspect is scheduled to be arraigned before court on June 8.

“The accused is scheduled to be arraigned before court on Monday, 8 June 2026. Violence against health workers will not be tolerated,” it added.

The Directorate strongly condemned the attack and reiterated its support for the affected midwife and other healthcare workers.

“We stand firmly behind the affected midwife and every member of staff across our facilities. They come to work to serve the public, and they must be able to do so without fear of physical harm,” the statement said.
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Health authorities are urging the public to use official complaint channels rather than resorting to violence.

READ ALSO: Ridge Hospital nurse sues Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian for GHC7M over assault & defamation

The public is advised to channel every complaint to the Ghana Health Service’s Client Service Desk where complaints and grievances can be lodged for resolution.

“Assault is not a channel for redress, and it will not be treated as one,” the statement stressed.

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate said it remains committed to providing quality healthcare services and called on the public to treat health workers with respect while seeking medical care.

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