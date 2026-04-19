Kevin Danso racially abused after costly error in Brighton draw, Police hunt perpetrator

Tottenham Hotspur have reported racist abuse directed at defender Kevin Danso to police following their dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on April 18.

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The incident comes after Danso was involved in the decisive moment of the match, when Brighton capitalised late in stoppage time to snatch a draw, denying Spurs what would have been their first league win of 2026.

Tottenham had looked set to secure all 3 points before conceding deep into added time. The equaliser came after Danso was dispossessed in the build-up, allowing Brighton to level the game at 2-2.

The result extended Tottenham’s poor run, leaving them still searching for a league victory this calendar year and hovering in the relegation zone.

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In the aftermath, Tottenham issued a strong statement condemning the abuse directed at the defender on social media, according to reports from Sky sports.

“Since yesterday’s fixture against Brighton… Kevin Danso has been, and continues to be, subject to significant and abhorrent racist abuse on social media,” the club said.

They added:

“We have heard and seen vile, dehumanising racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated.”

The club confirmed it has reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police and relevant authorities, vowing to pursue the strongest possible action against those responsible.

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Danso himself addressed the abuse in a social media post, refusing to let the incident derail his focus.

“The racist abuse has no place in this game or anywhere. But it doesn't define me,” he said.

He added that his focus remains on improving and helping the team reiterating:

“Now it's about staying focused… and coming back stronger for the next games.”

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Tottenham reiterated their backing for the player, stating he has their “complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person.”

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The incident has again highlighted the persistent issue of racism in football, particularly online, despite ongoing campaigns such as the Premier League’s “No Room for Racism” initiative, which coincided with the match weekend.

Racist abuse in football remains a recurring problem across leagues, with players often targeted after high-profile mistakes or results.