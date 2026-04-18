Ghana’s Brandon Thomas-Asante set for Premier League return as Coventry seal historic promotion

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is on a return to the English top flight after Coventry City F.C. secured promotion to the Premier League for the 2026/27 season.

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Coventry confirmed their place back in the Premier League following a dramatic 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers, ending a 25-year absence from England’s top tier.

The result, sealed by a late equaliser from Bobby Thomas, ensured the Sky Blues finished in the automatic promotion places in the Championship, sparking celebrations among players and fans alike.

The striker, who has steadily built his reputation in English football, now finds himself back on the biggest domestic stage, with an opportunity to test his quality against elite opposition.

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Coventry’s return to the top flight marks the end of a turbulent journey that has seen the club battle financial struggles, relegations, and years outside the spotlight.

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Once a regular Premier League side, Coventry last played in the top division in 2001 before enduring a steady decline that even saw them drop as far as League Two.

Their resurgence has been years in the making, with stability returning both on and off the pitch.

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The appointment of manager Frank Lampard worked for them, guiding the team to promotion in his first full season in charge.

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Thomas-Asante’s promotion adds to the growing list of Ghanaian players competing at the highest level of European football.