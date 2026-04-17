FIFA to introduce first-ever halftime show at 2026 World Cup final

FIFA confirms a historic halftime show for the 2026 World Cup final, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin set to help organise the global entertainment event.

World football is set for a historic change with esports coming in that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time ever.

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The groundbreaking addition will see global music band Coldplay, led by frontman Chris Martin, play a central role in curating and organising the performance.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the development, describing it as a major evolution of the tournament’s presentation and entertainment value.

The 2026 final, scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium, will now include a Super Bowl-style halftime show, blending football with global entertainment on what is already the most-watched sporting event in the world.

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The show is expected to be produced in collaboration with Global Citizen, which is an international advocacy organisation, with multiple artists likely to feature alongside Coldplay.

Reports indicate the performance could extend the usual halftime duration, with estimates suggesting it may last up to 20–25 minutes, although final details are still being worked out.

The move is aimed at enhancing the global appeal of the tournament by combining sport, music and culture on one stage.

The world cup, where billions of fans expected to watch the final, the halftime show is being positioned as a major global spectacle.

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The decision has sparked mixed reactions among netizens and while some see it as a modern and exciting addition, others have raised concerns about disrupting the traditional flow of the game and over-commercialising football’s biggest stage.