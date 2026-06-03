Supercomputer predicts Ghana's chances of winning 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in heartbreaking fashion as Wales scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly Image credit: instagram.com/blackstarsofghana

The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in heartbreaking fashion as Wales scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly Image credit: instagram.com/blackstarsofghana

Ghana has been given a 0.22% chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the latest tournament projections by Opta's supercomputer, placing the Black Stars among the outsiders for football's biggest prize.

Ghana have a 0.22% chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Opta's supercomputer.

The Black Stars have a 50.09% chance of progressing from the group stage and an 18.34% chance of reaching the Round of 16.

Ghana are in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

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The prediction model ranks Ghana 34th among the 48 participating nations and fifth among African teams most likely to lift the trophy.

While the chances of winning the World Cup remain slim, the supercomputer believes the Black Stars have a realistic opportunity of progressing beyond the group stage.

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According to the projections, Ghana has a 50.09% chance of reaching the Round of 32, an 18.34% probability of advancing to the Round of 16, a 6.67% chance of reaching the quarter-finals and a 2.54% likelihood of making the semi-finals.

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FIFA World Cup Trophy | Getty Images

The model gives the Black Stars a 0.83% chance of reaching the final.

Ghana has been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before taking on England in Boston on June 23. Their final group match will be against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

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The supercomputer's projections suggest Ghana's opening match against Panama could prove crucial in determining whether the four-time African champions advance to the knockout stages.

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At the other end of the rankings, Spain have emerged as the tournament favourites with a 16.23% chance of winning the World Cup.

France vs Spain

France are second on 12.84%, while England complete the top three favourites with a 10.92% probability of lifting the trophy. Argentina, the defending champions, are ranked fourth with a 10.12% chance.

Among African nations, Morocco are considered the continent's strongest title contenders with a 1.88% chance of winning the tournament, followed by Senegal (0.93%), Egypt (0.36%) and Algeria (0.23%). Ghana sit just behind Algeria on 0.22%.

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England vs Senegal