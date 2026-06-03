Advertisement

Supercomputer predicts Ghana's chances of winning 2026 World Cup

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:47 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in heartbreaking fashion as Wales scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly Image credit: instagram.com/blackstarsofghana
Ghana has been given a 0.22% chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the latest tournament projections by Opta's supercomputer, placing the Black Stars among the outsiders for football's biggest prize.
Advertisement

  • Ghana have a 0.22% chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Opta's supercomputer.

  • The Black Stars have a 50.09% chance of progressing from the group stage and an 18.34% chance of reaching the Round of 16.

  • Ghana are in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Advertisement

The prediction model ranks Ghana 34th among the 48 participating nations and fifth among African teams most likely to lift the trophy.

While the chances of winning the World Cup remain slim, the supercomputer believes the Black Stars have a realistic opportunity of progressing beyond the group stage.

ALSO READ: Derrick Kohn shows support for Black Stars despite World Cup snub

According to the projections, Ghana has a 50.09% chance of reaching the Round of 32, an 18.34% probability of advancing to the Round of 16, a 6.67% chance of reaching the quarter-finals and a 2.54% likelihood of making the semi-finals.

Advertisement
FIFA World Cup Trophy | Getty Images
FIFA World Cup Trophy | Getty Images

The model gives the Black Stars a 0.83% chance of reaching the final.

Ghana has been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before taking on England in Boston on June 23. Their final group match will be against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

ALSO READ: Carlos Queiroz dismisses external influence claims over Black Stars squad selection

The supercomputer's projections suggest Ghana's opening match against Panama could prove crucial in determining whether the four-time African champions advance to the knockout stages.

Advertisement

At the other end of the rankings, Spain have emerged as the tournament favourites with a 16.23% chance of winning the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Brandon Thomas-Asante handed Ghana's iconic No. 10 shirt for 2026 FIFA World Cup

France vs Spain

France are second on 12.84%, while England complete the top three favourites with a 10.92% probability of lifting the trophy. Argentina, the defending champions, are ranked fourth with a 10.12% chance.

Among African nations, Morocco are considered the continent's strongest title contenders with a 1.88% chance of winning the tournament, followed by Senegal (0.93%), Egypt (0.36%) and Algeria (0.23%). Ghana sit just behind Algeria on 0.22%.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FA to consider how England players handle Thomas Partey handshake at World Cup

England vs Senegal

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, begins on June 11 and runs until July 19. The tournament will be the first in history to feature 48 teams.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
6 Ghanaian musicians who have released songs to support the black stars for the world
Entertainment
03.06.2026
6 Ghanaian musicians who have released songs to support the black stars for the world
Eating eggs every day for a month can change your body and health – Here's how
Lifestyle
03.06.2026
Eating eggs every day for a month can change your body and health – Here's how
Supercomputer predicts Ghana's chances of winning 2026 World Cup
Sports
03.06.2026
Supercomputer predicts Ghana's chances of winning 2026 World Cup
Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates
News
03.06.2026
Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates
'There is no $8 million case against me' — Abu Trica breaks silence on arrest
Entertainment
03.06.2026
'There is no $8 million case against me' — Abu Trica breaks silence on arrest
Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks
News
03.06.2026
Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks