Derrick Kohn shows support for Black Stars despite World Cup snub
Derrick Köhn has backed the Black Stars despite missing out on Ghana’s 2026 World Cup squad.
His omission surprised fans after strong Bundesliga performances.
He wished the team well and received praise for his professionalism.
Black Stars defender Derrick Köhn has thrown his full support behind Ghana's national team despite being left out of the country's final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Köhn's omission came as a surprise to many fans and football analysts, particularly after an impressive campaign in the German Bundesliga.
The Union Berlin left-back enjoyed a strong season, delivering a number of standout performances that had led many to believe he would secure a place in Ghana's squad for the tournament.
However, head coach Carlos Queiroz opted against including the defender in his final selection for the World Cup, making Köhn one of the most notable absentees from the squad.
Despite the disappointment of missing out on football's biggest tournament, the 27-year-old has shown remarkable professionalism by backing his teammates as they prepare to represent the nation on the global stage.
"Wishing my teammates and all Ghanaian fans a successful World Cup. I will be supporting the team and wishing the boys all the best," Köhn stated via an IG post.
His message has been warmly received by supporters, with many praising his sportsmanship, maturity, and unwavering commitment to the Black Stars. The gesture underlines his dedication to Ghana's success, placing national pride above personal disappointment.
Ghana's 26-Man Squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Derrick Luckassen, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Abdul Mumin, Baba Rahman, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Peprah Oppong
Midfielders: Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Augustine Boakye, Fatawu Issahaku
Forwards: Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Inaki Williams, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah
Ghana will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before taking on England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium.
The four-time African champions will conclude their Group Stage fixtures against Croatia on June 27 as they seek a place in the knockout rounds.
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