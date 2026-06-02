Advertisement

Serena Williams ends retirement, announces return to professional tennis at 44

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 05:49 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Aug 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Serena Williams of the United States hits a shot against Flavia Pennetta of Italy (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Serena Williams of the United States hits a shot against Flavia Pennetta of Italy (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams has ended her retirement and will return to professional tennis at age 44, making her comeback at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club ahead of a possible Wimbledon return.
Advertisement

  • Serena Williams has announced her return to professional tennis at age 44 after nearly four years away from competition.

  • The 23-time Grand Slam champion will make her comeback at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London.

  • Her return has fueled speculation about a possible Wimbledon appearance and a pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Advertisement

Tennis legend Serena Williams is officially returning to professional tennis nearly four years after stepping away from the sport.

READ ALSO: 5 most expensive weddings by sports personalities

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion confirmed on Monday that she will return to competitive action at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London, where she has been granted a wildcard entry into the women’s doubles tournament.

The event is expected to serve as the first step in a potential return to Wimbledon later this month.

Advertisement

Williams, now 44, has not played a professional match since her emotional farewell appearance at the 2022 US Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

READ ALSO: Serena falls to 116th-ranked Rogers at US Open tuneup

At the time, she described her departure as “evolving away” from tennis rather than formally retiring.

Her return ends months of speculation that intensified after reports emerged that she had re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's anti-doping testing pool in late 2025, a necessary step for any player planning a return to professional competition.

According to reports from BBC, she confirmed her return on social media, where she posted a promotional video alongside Nike with the caption: “Good news travels fast,” while adding, “guess everybody heard the news.”

Advertisement

The American star is expected to partner 19-year-old Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko in the doubles draw at Queen’s Club, a tournament scheduled from June 8 to June 14.

READ ALSO: Window closing on Williams' quest for 24th Slam title

Williams remains one of the most decorated athletes in tennis history. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and captured seven Wimbledon singles crowns during a career that transformed women's tennis and inspired generations of players.

Her comeback has immediately sparked speculation about whether she could attempt to challenge for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
News
02.06.2026
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle
Entertainment
02.06.2026
Fella Makafui responds after Drogba claims she failed to support him during illness
7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking
News
02.06.2026
Ghana Immigration rescues 112 citizens of Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin from human trafficking
Aug 11, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Serena Williams of the United States hits a shot against Flavia Pennetta of Italy (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Sports
02.06.2026
Serena Williams ends retirement, announces return to professional tennis at 44
Delivering a keynote address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday, May 18, President Mahama lamented the broader consequences of the cuts on global healthcare systems.
News
02.06.2026
Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill far from becoming law, set to undergo legal review – Mahama