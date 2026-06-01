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Ayew dropped as Carlos Queiroz names final 26-man Ghana squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 23:19 - 01 June 2026
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Benjamin Asare
Benjamin Asare
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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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The announcement comes with a notable absence — veteran forward Andre Ayew has been dropped from the final squad, marking a potential end to his World Cup journey with the Black Stars.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang

Benjamin Asare
Benjamin Asare
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Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Derrick Luckassen, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Abdul Mumin, Baba Rahman, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Peprah Oppong

Baba Rhaman
Baba Rhaman

Midfielders: Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Augustine Boakye, Fatawu Issahaku

Thomas Partey

Forwards: Brandon Thomas Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Inaki Williams, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah

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Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before facing England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. The four-time African champions will conclude their group-stage matches against Croatia on June 27.

Full Squad List

Ayew dropped as Carlos Queiroz names final 26-man Ghana squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Ayew dropped as Carlos Queiroz names final 26-man Ghana squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup
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