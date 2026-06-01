NACOC seizes 2,372kg of ‘wee’ worth over GH¢1.1 million in Volta Region

NACOC seizes 2,372kg of ‘wee’ worth over GH¢1.1 million in Volta Region

NACOC seizes 2,372kg of ‘wee’ worth over GH¢1.1 million in Volta Region

NACOC seized 2,372kg of suspected cannabis worth over GH¢1.1 million during a raid in the Volta Region.

The drugs were discovered in a farmhouse and warehouse at Gbi-Wegbe near Hohoe following an intelligence-led operation.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest those linked to the illegal narcotics operation.

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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized more than 2.3 tonnes of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value exceeding GH¢1.1 million during a major anti-drug operation in the Volta Region.

The operation, which took place at Gbi-Wegbe near Hohoe, led to the confiscation of 2,372.38 kilogrammes of the suspected substance, valued at approximately GH¢1,186,190.

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According to NACOC, the seizure followed an intelligence-led investigation that uncovered a farmhouse and warehouse facility believed to have been used as a storage centre for illegal narcotics.

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Acting on the intelligence gathered, officers conducted a raid on the premises in the early hours of Sunday, 31st May 2026, resulting in the recovery of the large quantity of suspected cannabis.

The Commission described the operation as part of its ongoing nationwide efforts to combat the cultivation, trafficking, and distribution of illicit drugs.

Investigations have since commenced to identify and arrest individuals linked to the operation. No arrests have yet been announced.

The latest seizure adds to a series of enforcement actions by NACOC aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks and reducing the circulation of illegal substances across the country.

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NACOC reiterated its commitment to intensifying the fight against narcotics-related crimes and protecting communities from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

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The Commission also assured the public that it will continue to work with intelligence and security agencies to track down individuals involved in the production and distribution of illegal drugs.