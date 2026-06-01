Prof. Ahmed Jinapor is the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor is the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

GTEC releases list of 70 universities whose certificates are not recognised in Ghana – Full list

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published a new list of 70 institutions from across the world whose certificates are currently not recognised in Ghana due to what it describes as quality assurance concerns.

GTEC has released a list of 70 universities and colleges worldwide whose certificates are not recognised in Ghana.

The affected institutions are located in countries including the USA, UK, Switzerland, India, Nigeria, Liberia, Zambia, and Ghana.

The Commission cited quality assurance concerns and urged students, employers, and the public to verify accreditation status before enrolling or accepting qualifications.

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Of the 70 institutions listed, 31 are based in the United States, making it the country with the highest number of unrecognised institutions on the Commission's latest register.

In a public notice issued on May 28, 2026, the Commission cautioned students, parents, employers, and the general public to exercise due diligence before enrolling in or accepting qualifications from any of the listed institutions.

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)

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According to GTEC, the affected institutions are spread across several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, Mexico, Liberia, Nigeria, Zambia, France, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Barbados, Andorra, and Ghana.

Some of the institutions named by the Commission include Atlantic International University (USA), Breyer State Theology University (USA), Monarch Business School (Switzerland), London Academy of Technology and Management (UK), City University (Cambodia), University of America (USA), Texila American University (Guyana), and Volta University College (Ghana and Nigeria).

Several Ghana-based institutions also appeared on the list, including Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Doxa Open University, Quest International University, Faith University Seminary, Kingdom Living Bible Institute, and Global Professional College.

The Commission explained that the institutions remain unrecognised as of May 2026 and urged prospective students to verify the accreditation status of universities and colleges before pursuing programmes of study.

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The publication of the list forms part of GTEC's mandate to safeguard the quality and integrity of tertiary education in Ghana and to protect students from enrolling in institutions whose qualifications may not be accepted for employment, professional certification, or further academic studies.

GTEC advised members of the public to rely on official information from the Commission when assessing the accreditation status of tertiary institutions operating locally or abroad.

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