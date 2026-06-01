Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

GTEC has blacklisted certificates from four Nigerian-linked universities.

The qualifications are not recognised in Ghana and may affect jobs and further studies.

Students and employers are urged to verify university accreditation before enrolling or hiring.

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has listed four universities operating in Nigeria among institutions whose certificates are currently not recognised in Ghana, warning students and employers to exercise caution when dealing with qualifications issued by the affected schools.

The announcement forms part of a broader public notice issued by GTEC on May 28, 2026, identifying 70 institutions worldwide that have failed to meet the Commission's recognition requirements due to quality assurance concerns.

The four Nigeria-linked institutions named by GTEC are International Christian University, United Nigeria University College, Open International University, and Volta University College, which operates in both Ghana and Nigeria.

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According to the Commission, qualifications issued by these institutions are not recognised in Ghana as of May 2026, meaning holders of such certificates could face challenges when seeking employment, professional accreditation, or admission into further academic programmes within the country.

In its notice, GTEC urged the public to verify the accreditation and recognition status of institutions before enrolling in any programme.

"The general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions," the Commission stated.

The latest warning comes amid growing concerns about unaccredited and poorly regulated tertiary institutions operating across different jurisdictions and offering qualifications that may not meet internationally accepted standards.

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GTEC explained that the publication of the list is part of its mandate to safeguard the quality and integrity of higher education in Ghana and protect students from investing time and resources in qualifications that may not receive official recognition.

The Commission further advised students considering studies abroad to consult official accreditation authorities and verify the status of institutions before applying for admission.

The affected Nigerian institutions were among schools listed from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, Liberia, Zambia, and Ghana.

GTEC said it will continue to update the public on institutions that do not meet its recognition and quality assurance requirements.

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