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GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:05 - 02 June 2026
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Ghana Senior High School Students via Shutterstock
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) for the 2026/2027 academic year.
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  • GES has released the 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs, covering both Single Track and Transitional schools.

  • The new academic year will begin on 18th September 2026, with different schedules outlined for Forms One, Two, and Three.

  • WASSCE 2027 is scheduled to run from 6th April to 18th June 2027, while GES has urged students, parents, teachers, and school heads to prepare for the approved academic calendar.

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In a statement issued on 1st June 2026, GES said the calendar covers both Single Track and Transitional schools and is intended to guide school authorities, students, parents, and guardians in preparing for the new academic year.

According to the schedule, Form One and Form Two students in Single Track schools will report to school on 18th September 2026 and remain in session until 29th January 2027 before proceeding on vacation.

ALSO READ: NACOC seizes 2,372kg of ‘wee’ worth over GH¢1.1 million in Volta Region

The second semester will begin on 30th March 2027 and end on 30th July 2027.

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For Form Three students, the first semester will run from 18th September to 18th December 2026, while the second semester will commence on 1st February 2027 and end on 18th June 2027.

Ghana Education Service (GES)
Ghana Education Service (GES)

GES also outlined separate arrangements for Transitional Schools, including periods for in-person learning, online instruction, breaks, and vacations across all year groups.

ALSO READ: GTEC releases list of 70 universities whose certificates are not recognised in Ghana – Full list

The Service further announced key dates for national activities during the academic year. The Christmas break will run from 19th December 2026 to 4th January 2027, while the Easter break is scheduled for 25th to 30th March 2027.

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A mid-semester break for Form Two students in Transitional Schools will take place from 17th to 20th June 2027.

GES has released the 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs, covering both Single Track and Transitional schools.
GES has released the 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs, covering both Single Track and Transitional schools.

The 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to be conducted between 6th April and 18th June 2027.

ALSO READ: Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

GES urged all stakeholders, particularly school heads, teachers, parents, and students, to take note of the approved calendar and make the necessary preparations for a smooth academic year.

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See the full academic calendar below.

GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details
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