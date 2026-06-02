7 best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season
The rainy season offers one of the best opportunities to start a backyard garden. With regular rainfall and cooler temperatures, many crops thrive without the need for constant watering. This makes it easier and more affordable for households to grow their own food.
Whether you have a small space behind your house or a few containers in your compound, planting the right crops can provide fresh produce for your family while reducing food costs.
Here are seven of the best crops to plant in your backyard during the rainy season.
1. Maize (Corn)
Maize is one of the easiest and most rewarding crops to grow during the rainy season. It grows well in moist soil and benefits greatly from consistent rainfall.
With enough sunlight and proper spacing, maize can produce healthy cobs within a few months. It is ideal for backyard gardening because it does not require excessive maintenance and can be grown alongside other crops.
2. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a favourite for many backyard gardeners because they are widely used in daily cooking. While tomatoes require proper drainage to avoid waterlogging, they flourish during moderate rains.
Planting tomatoes in raised beds or containers can help protect them from excessive moisture and improve yield.
3. Pepper
Pepper is another excellent crop for rainy-season gardening. It grows well in warm conditions and can withstand occasional heavy rains if planted in well-drained soil.
From fresh green pepper to hot chilli varieties, this crop can provide a steady supply for home cooking and even small-scale sales.
4. Okra
Okra grows quickly and performs exceptionally well during the rainy season. It requires minimal care and can continue producing for several weeks after maturity.
The crop is suitable for backyard gardens because it takes up limited space and can be harvested regularly for soups and stews.
5. Garden Eggs (Eggplant)
Garden eggs are commonly consumed in many homes and are relatively easy to grow. They adapt well to rainy conditions and can produce fruits continuously when properly cared for. Regular weeding and proper spacing can help improve healthy growth and harvest.
6. Kontomire (Cocoyam Leaves)
Kontomire is a practical option for backyard gardening during the rainy season because cocoyam thrives in moist conditions. The leaves can be harvested for soup and stew while the roots continue to develop underground. This makes it a valuable crop for households looking for a consistent food source.
7. Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
Leafy vegetables such as lettuce, spinach and cabbage tend to grow quickly during the rainy season due to abundant moisture. They are easy to cultivate in small spaces and can be harvested within a short period.These vegetables are ideal for families seeking fresh and healthy food from their own backyard.
Tips for Backyard Farming During the Rainy Season
Ensure proper drainage to prevent crops from rotting.
Weed regularly to reduce competition for nutrients.
Avoid overcrowding crops to allow healthy growth.
Use organic manure or compost to improve soil fertility.
Watch out for pests that become common during wet conditions.
Conclusion
Starting a backyard garden during the rainy season can be both rewarding and cost-effective. By choosing crops suited to wet weather, households can enjoy fresh produce, save money on groceries and even generate extra income from surplus harvests.
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