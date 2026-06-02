Brandon Thomas-Asante handed Ghana's iconic No. 10 shirt for 2026 FIFA World Cup
The Black Stars have officially confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante inheriting Ghana's iconic number 10 jersey.
The shirt was most recently worn by Jordan Ayew's brother, Andre Ayew, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has historically been associated with some of Ghana's greatest footballers.
Another notable change sees Saint-Étienne midfielder Augustine Boakye take over the number 20 shirt, which was worn by Mohammed Kudus at the 2022 tournament. Kudus misses this year's World Cup after being ruled out through injury, opening the door for Boakye to inherit the jersey.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo retains his familiar number 11 shirt following an impressive season at club level.
Defender Abdul Mumin returns to the international stage wearing the number 6 jersey after recovering from a long-term ACL injury, while teenage midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has been handed the number 3 shirt. Late call-up Derrick Luckassen will wear number 23.
Ghana's full squad numbers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen) – Goalkeeper
2. Alidu Seidu (Rennes) – Defender
3. Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjælland) – Midfielder
4. Jonas Adjetey (VfL Wolfsburg) – Defender
5. Thomas Partey (Villarreal) – Midfielder
6. Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) – Defender
7. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City) – Midfielder
8. Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo) – Midfielder
9. Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) – Forward
10. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) – Forward
11. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – Forward
12. Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic) – Goalkeeper
13. Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah) – Forward
14. Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) – Defender
15. Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre) – Midfielder
16. Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak) – Goalkeeper
17. Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK) – Defender
18. Jerome Opoku (Başakşehir FK) – Defender
19. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) – Forward
20. Augustine Boakye (Saint-Étienne) – Midfielder
21. Kojo Peprah Oppong (OGC Nice) – Defender
22. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta) – Forward
23. Derrick Luckassen (Pafos FC) – Defender
24. Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais) – Forward
25. Prince Adu (FC Viktoria Plzeň) – Forward
26. Marvin Senaya (AJ Auxerre) – Defender
Ghana will begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto. The Black Stars will then face England in Boston on June 23 before concluding their Group L fixtures against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football