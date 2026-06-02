Brandon Thomas-Asante handed Ghana's iconic No. 10 shirt for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Wales v Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Brandon Thomas-Asante of Ghana beats Dylan Lawlor of Wales to the ball during the International Friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium | Photo via IMAGO

Wales v Ghana International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Brandon Thomas-Asante of Ghana beats Dylan Lawlor of Wales to the ball during the International Friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium | Photo via IMAGO

The Black Stars have officially confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante inheriting Ghana's iconic number 10 jersey.

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The shirt was most recently worn by Jordan Ayew's brother, Andre Ayew, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has historically been associated with some of Ghana's greatest footballers.

Another notable change sees Saint-Étienne midfielder Augustine Boakye take over the number 20 shirt, which was worn by Mohammed Kudus at the 2022 tournament. Kudus misses this year's World Cup after being ruled out through injury, opening the door for Boakye to inherit the jersey.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo retains his familiar number 11 shirt following an impressive season at club level.

Defender Abdul Mumin returns to the international stage wearing the number 6 jersey after recovering from a long-term ACL injury, while teenage midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has been handed the number 3 shirt. Late call-up Derrick Luckassen will wear number 23.

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Ghana's full squad numbers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen) – Goalkeeper

2. Alidu Seidu (Rennes) – Defender

3. Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjælland) – Midfielder

4. Jonas Adjetey (VfL Wolfsburg) – Defender

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5. Thomas Partey (Villarreal) – Midfielder

6. Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) – Defender

7. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City) – Midfielder

8. Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo) – Midfielder

9. Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) – Forward

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10. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) – Forward

11. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – Forward

12. Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic) – Goalkeeper

13. Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah) – Forward

14. Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) – Defender

15. Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre) – Midfielder

16. Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak) – Goalkeeper

17. Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK) – Defender

18. Jerome Opoku (Başakşehir FK) – Defender

19. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) – Forward

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20. Augustine Boakye (Saint-Étienne) – Midfielder

21. Kojo Peprah Oppong (OGC Nice) – Defender

22. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta) – Forward

23. Derrick Luckassen (Pafos FC) – Defender

24. Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais) – Forward

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25. Prince Adu (FC Viktoria Plzeň) – Forward

26. Marvin Senaya (AJ Auxerre) – Defender