DR Congo superfan gifted jeep by president as recognition for his unwavering support

A devoted supporter of the Democratic Republic of Congo, popularly known as “Lumumba,” has been rewarded with a brand new jeep by the country’s president following the national team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The gesture, approved by President Félix Tshisekedi, came after members of the national team made a passionate appeal on behalf of the superfan, describing him as “one of them” and deserving of recognition for his unwavering support.

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Lumumba, whose real name is widely reported as Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, rose to prominence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he became a viral sensation for his unique style of support, standing motionless throughout matches in tribute to Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba.

His presence in stadiums and public gatherings has since made him a symbolic figure among fans, embodying national pride and loyalty to the team.

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🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆:



DR Congo superfan Lumumba has been gifted a brand new jeep after the country secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 🇨🇩



The special reward comes directly from the Head of State, following a heartfelt gesture from the players who told the… pic.twitter.com/Ign3t6EBg4 — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 13, 2026

The reward follows a historic moment for DR Congo, which has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974. The achievement sparked nationwide celebrations.

According to reports, players personally appealed to the president after qualification, highlighting Lumumba’s consistent presence and emotional support throughout their journey.

Their request reportedly moved the Head of State, who approved the gift as a symbol of appreciation not only to the superfan but to supporters across the country.

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The presentation of the jeep has been widely celebrated on social media, with many praising the gesture as a powerful recognition of the role fans play in football success.

Some social media comments read:

From grass to grace.

Very happy for him .

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Lumumba to the world.