Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks

Malawi has announced plans to begin a voluntary repatriation exercise for its citizens in South Africa following reports of vigilante demonstrations and attacks targeting African migrants in parts of the country.

Malawi has announced a voluntary repatriation programme for citizens affected by anti-migrant attacks in South Africa.

The move follows Ghana's ongoing evacuation exercise, with nearly 700 Ghanaians expected to return home this weekend.

Both governments say they are working to protect their nationals amid rising concerns over xenophobic violence and protests.

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The move comes as African governments step up efforts to protect their nationals amid growing concerns over xenophobic violence and anti-migrant protests in South Africa.

In a statement, Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it had been closely monitoring developments through its High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate General in Johannesburg.

The ministry disclosed that it had engaged leaders of Malawian diaspora groups in South Africa to assess the situation and provide support to affected nationals.

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"The Government will soon commence a voluntary repatriation exercise for Malawian nationals that have requested Government support for their return home," the statement said.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

According to the ministry, the exercise is intended only for Malawians who have voluntarily indicated their willingness to return home and require logistical assistance from the government.

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Officials said preparations were underway to ensure the safe return of affected citizens, with further details to be announced once arrangements are finalised.

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Malawi also revealed that it had engaged South African authorities through diplomatic channels and commended the government's response to concerns raised over the attacks.

"The Ministry would like to applaud the positive high-level engagements held with the Government of South Africa," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Ghana is set to repatriate nearly 700 citizens from South Africa this weekend as part of ongoing efforts to assist nationals affected by the unrest. The exercise forms the second phase of the government's evacuation programme after an initial batch of 300 Ghanaians was successfully returned home.

The first batch of 300 evacuees arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on May 27, 2026

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The Ghanaian government has also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice and continues to work with South African authorities to ensure the safety of Ghanaians living in the country.